Arsenal are now ready to smash the release clause in a "world-class" forward's contract to get a deal done this summer, according to a report.

Latest on Arsenal's pursuit of a striker

The Gunners ultimately opted not to increase their efforts to sign a new striker on deadline day, despite the fact Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins was desperate to move to the Emirates Stadium, having been a boyhood fan of the club.

Paul Merson was among those keen for the interest in Watkins to be stepped up in the closing stages of the January transfer window, saying: “I would get Watkins. I hear Arsenal fans say he’s 29. Who cares? It’s for now, next year and the year after. After that, it doesn’t matter.

“Put in £100m! If they do that, I’d be shocked if Villa turned that down!”

However, it seems as though Mikel Arteta has decided to re-assess his options in the summer, with the likes of Jonathan David and Benjamin Sesko being discussed as potential targets.

Arteta was chasing a striker throughout the winter transfer window, but Football Transfers have now dropped an update on a target in another position, claiming Athletic Club's Nico Williams is the top target in attacking midfield.

The Gunners tried to sign Williams in January, but they were unable to get a deal done. However, they are showing a willingness to rekindle their interest in the summer. The north Londoners are even willing to pay above the €58m (£48m) release clause to get the deal over the line, displaying a real eagerness to sign the attacking midfielder.

The Spaniard is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, particularly because a number of his international teammates are currently plying their trade for Arsenal, namely David Raya and Mikel Merino, while Martin Zubimendi is poised to join in the summer.