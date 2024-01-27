Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally holding transfer talks with an "extraordinary" player, with the Gunners now handed a "big advantage" in the race for his signature.

Arteta wants new midfielder at Arsenal

As per widespread reports, linking them with a host of stars, Arteta is keen for sporting director Edu to make a midfield signing this year.

Bolstering Arsenal's ranks in that key area is said to be chief among the priorities for 2024 (Miguel Delaney), alongside the additions of new full-backs and a striker.

Everton star Amadou Onana has been subject to rumoured Arsenal talks, with Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri suggesting there is a chance they sign him before 1st February if the north Londoners can make a last-minute sale.

The Premier League title chasers are also long-term admirers of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, but the Brazilian's importance to Unai Emery makes him a hard capture and one which may have to wait until the summer.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal and Edu are considering a 2024 move for Luiz, with the former Man City man seemingly among many midfield targets on their agenda.

Another name to be regularly mentioned is Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. The defensive midfield ace has been a mainstay under manager Imanol Alguacil this season, even chipping in with multiple goals going forward.

Zubimendi, who's also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, is currently at the centre of a behind-scenes Arsenal approach.

Arteta holds transfer talks with Zubimendi

That is according to reliable Bild journalist Christian Falk, who told CaughtOffside that Arsenal boss Arteta is personally talking to Zubimendi ahead of a potential move.

“Martin Zubimendi is the No.1 target for Bayern in front of Joao Palhinha,” Falk explained.

“He has a release clause of €60m, which is why he’s so interesting. Bayern Munich are pushing for him and it’s also interesting that Xabi Alonso is with the same agency. Bayern executives are watching him closely as a potential coach for the Bavarian outfit.

“Bayern also heard that Mikel Arteta is already talking to the player. They’re both Spanish as well, which is a big advantage for Arsenal!

“Bayern were very sure that they would lead the race for Zubimendi but now that Arsenal are there, they’re afraid of the Gunners and afraid that Mikel Arteta could take this player away, which had been a planned move for the summer.”

Alongside the 24-year-old's brilliant performances in La Liga, he's also earned admiration from Barcelona boss Xavi, who called him an "extraordinary pivot".