ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has urged one Arsenal star to pack up and leave the club, despite manager Mikel Arteta's praise and real admiration for the player.

Arsenal back on track as they chase first title in 20 years

The Gunners are back on the right path in the Premier League after a mid-season damp patch, beating Jurgen Klopp's table-topping Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

The result both jolts their title rivals and moves Arsenal within two points of top spot, currently taken by the Merseysiders, but they'll also face stiff competition from Man City who've recently welcomed back both Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne from their respective injury layoffs.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.56 Declan Rice 7.20 Martin Odegaard 7.12 Gabriel Jesus 7.07 Gabriel Martinelli 7.00

Arteta's side next face off against West Ham at the London Stadium this weekend, a fixture which brings plenty of challenges with it, and their London rivals have got the better of them already this season.

Nevertheless, as Arsenal's fortunes take a turn for the better, there is reason for supporters to feel confident going into their clash across the capital. One man who is very unlikely to take part, though, is former number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - who has watched on as his spot is taken by 2023 summer signing David Raya.

Despite there arguably being little between the Spaniard and Ramsdale in terms of shot-stopping capability, the former has proved himself a more adept ball player, which has unfortunately relegated his teammate to the bench.

Nicol urges Ramsdale to leave Arsenal

Called "exceptional" by Arteta, the manager still rates him highly, but with Euro 2024 just around the corner, it's now looking more 50/50 as to whether he'll get the nod by Gareth Southgate for England.

As a result, ESPN's Nicol told Highbury Squad that Ramsdale should pack up and quit Arsenal and can't believe he hasn't already done just that.

“I absolutely still believe that the Ramsdale, Raya thing was absolutely wrong," said Nicol on the decision to axe Ramsdale in favour of Raya.

"I don’t think Raya has been any better than Ramsdale whatsoever in goal. Can he ping a ball 30 yards wide to the right or left better? Maybe he can. But I tell you what, the guy’s made, particularly early on, a lot of mistakes. And I guess that stubbornness that Arteta has is why he never made any changes.

“And how Ramsdale’s still at the club is beyond me. I find it interesting. I watch Ramsdale on the sideline. And he always seems to be behind his team. He’s always still shouting, watching the game. The majority of players I played with, if we were sat on the bench, we’d be counting the pigeons in the roof, never mind watching the game. But when you see Ramsdale, he’s into it. He wants his team to win. He wants his players to win, he wants Raya to make saves.

“I mean, what a guy he must be in the dressing room. But at the same time, come the end of the season, he’s going to have to go, I may be a good guy, but where’s my career. He shouldn’t be sat on his backside on the bench. If I’m him, I’m out the door.”

The 25-year-old has made 88 appearances in all competitions since joining Arsenal from Bournemouth, keeping 32 clean sheets in that time and conceding 98 goals (Transfermarkt).