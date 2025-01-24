Arsenal have made an offer to one "exciting" player as they try and convince him to join Mikel Arteta's side, and club captain Martin Odegaard is apparently doing his part to facilitate a move behind-the-scenes.

Arsenal "actively looking" for a new striker in January

Arteta reiterated the club's public stance on signing a new forward before deadline day, speaking in his latest pre-match press conference this morning.

The Spaniard reassured Arsenal supporters that his side are still "actively" on the hunt for a new number, who can come in to alleviate the pressure on Kai Havertz's shoulders after Gabriel Jesus' season-ending ACL injury.

Arteta added that he often consults the Arsenal squad on potential new arrivals, so they know exactly what to expect, as he looks not to upset the applecart.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

"We lost two very important players in Saka and Jesus, we lack goals and options in the front, it's clear," said Arteta on signing a new striker.

"If we can get the right player, that's what we're actively looking at. They've [the players] all been there, we have very short numbers for many weeks, they recognise the situation. Sometimes I consult the players on signings, especially if they know them. It's away from the computer and the data, they can sense it, they know about them."

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, Galatasaray hitman Victor Osimhen, Botafogo forward Igor Jesus and Wolves striker Matheus Cunha are all rumoured Arsenal transfer targets for January, according to various reports over the last 10 days.

Arsenal are believed to be favourites to sign Cunha as things stand, while Gunners transfer chiefs have also been internally debating the possibility of signing Sesko from RB Leipzig in the coming days (Dhamesh Sheth).

However, Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer has attempted to pour cold water on the possibility of Sesko joining Arsenal.

Amidst their chase for a new centre-forward, Arsenal are also believed to be targeting Rosenborg's wonderkid midfielder Sverre Nypan.

Arsenal make "promising offer" to Sverre Nypan

As per GiveMeSport, Nypan has received a "promising offer" to join Arsenal, and the Norwegian is increasingly tempted by the possibility of making a move to the Emirates Stadium.

This is being helped along by Odegaard, who's held direct discussions with his compatriot in an attempt to convince the 18-year-old. Nypan, who bagged eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions throughout the 2024 campaign at Rosenborg, would also cost just £10 million.

The teenage sensation is a Chelsea transfer target as well, according to TEAMtalk, so Arsenal may have some competition over landing Nypan's services.

“Sverre Nypan is extremely exciting," said Norwegian football expert Jesper Mathisen to TV2 last year. "I get a bit of the same feeling as when I saw Martin Ødegaard break through as a boy."