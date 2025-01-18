Arsenal have reportedly offered two fringe members of their squad, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior, in talks to sign a top transfer target for manager Mikel Arteta - as they attempt to reduce the cost of a potential deal.

Mikel Arteta "clear" he wants to improve Arsenal squad in January

The Premier League title chasers took advantage of a slip-up from Liverpool earlier this week to make up some ground in pursuit of their first domestic league crown in over two decades, but injuries to key players threaten to seriously hamper them.

Gabriel Jesus, who had scored six goals in his last seven games, was a man in serious form - but the Brazilian won't be seen again for the rest of 2024/2025 after rupturing his ACL against Man United last weekend.

Arteta remains without star winger Bukayo Saka as well, who is expected to be sidelined until March after undergoing hamstring surgery. The goals and assists these two players bring are pivotal to Arsenal's title hopes, but it is now up to interim sporting director Jason Ayto to find a solution to their absences.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Aston Villa (home) Today Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22

Ayto and the Gunners recruitment team are actively scouring the market for a new attacker to bolster Arteta's squad, and the Spaniard says it is "clear" they need to bring another forward through the door before deadline day on February 3.

"Obviously we have more necessity now because of what happened in the last few weeks. That’s obvious," said Arteta on January transfers.

"I think it’s more a question for Jason [Ayto]. I don’t know but I think we have to do what we think is right and what we can do as well. That’s it, and it’s clear that we’d like to improve the squad especially with what happened. Can we do it or not? It depends on a lot of factors."

One potential incoming they're believed to be making serious progress on is their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal offer Tomiyasu and Kiwior in talks to sign Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are believed to be in advanced talks for Zubimendi, as they attempt to lure the Spaniard to N5 in a pre-ordered deal for this summer.

While the Euro 2024 winner's contract at Sociedad includes a £51 million release clause, which other media sources state Arsenal plan to trigger (Fabrizio Romano), a new report claims that they've put two squad members on the table in an attempt to sign him at a cheaper rate.

According to a Spanish media report, Arsenal have offered Sociedad both Kiwior and Tomiyasu in talks for Zubimendi, as Arteta's side plot a part-exchange bid.

Alongside both men, it is claimed that they've put £25 million on the table, and Arteta hopes that Sociedad will agree to taking half of Zubimendi's release clause by including the two players in negotiations.

It is unclear what Sociedad's stance is on this, but it's certainly a very intriguing development. Zubimendi has been called the "perfect" midfielder for Arsenal, and it appears they're really pushing the boat out to facilitate a move.