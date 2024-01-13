Reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has said a "crazy money" star wants to join Arsenal, sharing what he knows on the club's transfer plans.

Arteta wants new signings but faces Arsenal hurdles

Manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to win Arsenal their first Premier League title in 20 years, but a run of lacklustre form has seen them fall five points behind table-toppers Liverpool as we approach the business end of the season.

By Arteta's own admission, his side are currently failing to convert chances, with their latest struggles coming in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The home side fashioned a host of openings but couldn't seize their plethora of opportunities to take control of the game, with Jurgen Klopp's side capitalising and sailing through to the next round as a result.

It's clear that Arsenal are missing a goal scoring number nine and one who can provide that cutting edge up front. It is believed Arteta is also keen to sign a new striker, alongside two new full-backs and a midfielder (Miguel Delaney).

However, after spending over £200 million in the summer transfer window, Arsenal apparently have a limited January budget and must be careful when it comes to Financial Fair Play regulations (Miguel Delaney).

Signing a striker does remain possible though, according to reports. Indeed, it is believed Arsenal submitted a £22 million bid to sign Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, but the La Liga side rejected their advances. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is also attracting interest from Arteta and co, with sporting director Edu seemingly not giving up in the chase for a new centre-forward. One man who's been heavily linked is Brentford star Ivan Toney, but a January move is looking more and more complicated as the weeks go by.

Now, respected transfer reporter Romano has weighed in with an update of his own on Toney. Sharing Edu's chances of signing him, the journalist claims Toney is actually keen on a move to Arsenal, but the real stumbling block is Brentford's "crazy" asking price.

“Victor Osimhen is not on the market and many others are not available on the market," said Romano to GiveMeSport. "Toney is a player they appreciate, this is true and from what I'm hearing, Toney would be keen on a move to Arsenal.

“But at the moment the financial package is way too expensive for Arsenal. Brentford want crazy money as their manager confirmed a couple of days ago, so I think this is going to be a complicated one.”

The England international is soon set to return from his ban for alleged gambling breaches, and he will be hoping to test Arsenal's dedication to signing him by picking up where he left off.

Toney bagged a brilliant 20 league goals last season, but it will be interesting to see if he can replicate that stellar form after a lot of time away from the field.