Journalist and chief Arsenal writer Kaya Kaynak has hinted that the Gunners could sell Thomas Partey and he is "more likely to go" than Jorginho.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

Much has been made of who manager Mikel Arteta could sign after the north Londoners missed out on their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years.

The Gunners had to settle for second but did secure Champions League qualification for the 2023/2024 season, not to mention they mounted a serious challenge for much of last campaign.

As Arsenal and sporting director Edu return to the drawing board ahead of a crucial summer, with the domestic transfer window now opening, there have been rumours of a deal nearing for West Ham star Declan Rice.

As well as the England international, Arsenal are thought to be chasing a right-back, with Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda and Galatasary's Sacha Boey among the targets.

In terms of outgoing to make room, there are a fair few players who could depart, namely Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun and long-serving star Granit Xhaka (Goal).

January signing Jorginho, who only joined six months ago from Chelsea, has also been tipped with a surprise return to Italy with just over 12 months remaining on his contract.

However, speaking in a football.london Q&A, Arsenal reporter Kaynak actually suggests that Partey is more likely to leave than the aforementioned star.

When asked if the club will sell Partey, he explained:

"It's hard to say for definite, but I would argue that he's more likely to go than Jorginho right now.

"He'll have two years left on his contract, while Jorginho has just one, and Partey's value would probably be higher.

"Having said that though, I think there's a world where Arteta keeps Partey and takes advantage of his versatility. He was happy with how he did at right back at times last season, and has also used him in a more advanced role on occasion.

If the Gunners can't get a defender over the line then Partey could be a useful asset to have."

Who is Thomas Partey?

While he is also likely to remain, the fact is sale isn't completely ruled out makes for interesting reading.

The £200,000-per-week star, as per WhoScored, ranked as one of Arsenal's top-five best performers overall last season and was one of Arteta's most regularly selected players in the top flight.

Partey was also called an "important" player by club legend Ray Parlour, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do entertain any bids for the Ghana international.