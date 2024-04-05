As good as Arsenal have been this season, they still lack a clinical goalscorer to lead the line and that seems to be one of their priorities this summer, with another option alongside Viktor Gyokeres reportedly eyed.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners' lack of presence going forward was there for all to see at The Etihad in a 0-0 draw against Manchester City. Both sides had afternoons to forget, but Arsenal particularly struggled to make the ball stick when breaking out of their deeper defensive line, as Gabriel Jesus endured a frustrating return to his former club.

With a player like Gyokeres, Mikel Arteta's side may have had that extra quality to seal three points that would have made all the difference in their pursuit of the Premier League title. The Swede has starred for Sporting CP this season to become one of the best strikers in the world. As out-and-out goalscorers go, there aren't many better than Gyokeres, and reports suggest that Arsenal are certainly interested in a big-money deal this summer.

Given that they're not the only club interested in the Sporting man, however, the Gunners have plenty of backup options, which seemingly include Benjamin Sesko.

According to Ben Jacobs for Caught Offside, Arsenal could turn to Sesko this summer as they look to land a striker with a killer instinct in front of goal. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a solid season at RB Leipzig and whilst he's not the finished product, it's clear that he knows exactly where the back of the net is.

"Special" Sesko can add goal threat Jesus lacks

There's no doubt that Jesus is a well-rounded player and an important part of Arteta's side at times, but in the big moments, he's arguably not Arsenal's best choice to take the important chances in front of goal. And that's never ideal for a striker. Sesko, still young and only likely to get better, can become that man for the Gunners.

23/24 League Stats (via FBref) Benjamin Sesko Gabriel Jesus Goals 7 4 Assists 2 3 Expected Goals 5.3 5.6 Key Passes 8 24

The most interesting stat to take note of here is expected goals. Sesko has outperformed his expected goals by around two, whilst Jesus has been underperforming by almost two goals, highlighting the difference in quality when the two forwards are in front of goal.

Leipzig may prove to be tough negotiators this summer though, with former technical director Christopher Vivell previously full of praise for Sesko: “Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile.”