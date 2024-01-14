It is believed a 2022 World Cup ace would rather join Arsenal over another major club, which may well come as a boost for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal facing January transfer window hurdles

After spending north of £200 million last summer, this January window could prove challenging for sporting director Edu, who is tasked with helping to bolster the Arsenal squad this month.

It's been reported the north Londoners will have a slightly more limited kitty due to their lavish spending last year, with Financial Fair Play rules also proving a key factor in this.

This has put up roadblocks in Arsenal's pursuit of Brentford star Ivan Toney, who was widely linked as a top transfer target heading into the winter.

Arteta is said to want upgrades in a good few key areas of his squad, with the Spaniard keen on two new full-backs, a striker and midfielder (Miguel Delaney). However, due to their financial limitations, Arsenal may have to be clever in how they go about their business.

Indeed, Arteta may have to compromise on a few of the aforementioned wishes, but that isn't to say Arsenal don't still have some money to play with.

Some reports claim a Gunners bid has been tabled for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, while journalist Sacha Tavolieri recently lifted the lid on their serious interest in Everton star Amadou Onana. The 22-year-old has made 16 league appearances so far as a mainstay under Sean Dyche, and he could be considered one of their key squad members.

A colossal presence in midfield, standing at around 6 foot 4, Onana could come as a wonderful alternative to Thomas Partey - who has suffered from a plague of injury problems this season.

As well as Arsenal contending for Onana, there is a belief Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side are also firm admirers of the Belgian.

Onana prefers Arsenal over Chelsea

However, in some good news for the Gunners, TEAMtalk claim that Onana would prefer to join Arsenal over Chelsea if he were to go anywhere in January. The former Lille star, who featured for Belgium at the World Cup in Qatar, is making a name for himself as one of the English top flight's most promising midfield men.

He's already been tipped to go to the very top by Jamie Redknapp, who told Sky Sports that Onana also has the characteristics a "leader".

“The one I think I’m probably most excited by is Onana,” said Redknapp (via HITC). “I think he’s still adjusting but he shows glimpses of being a really top midfield player.

“This is no disrespect to Everton but he’s one that I’m sure the top six clubs, they’ll already have him on their radar, he’s got that ability. He’s such a leader."

Journalist Antonio Mango, taking to X, has also suggested that his terrific performances are going "under the radar" right now.