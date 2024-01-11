It is believed an "underrated" Arsenal target actually would like the club to make a transfer bid for him as sporting director Edu continues his work this month.

Edu looking for January signings at Arsenal

Previous reports have suggested that manager Mikel Arteta would ideally like two new full-backs, a centre midfielder and a striker (Miguel Delaney), but certain roadblocks make strengthening all four positions near impossible this month.

Arsenal spent north of £200 million last summer, which has somewhat limited their budget, and Financial Fair Play regulations mean they may have to be careful about how much they spend in January.

That being said, that hasn't stopped Edu from attempting to reinforce at least a couple of key areas. Indeed, there have been claims that Arsenal have opened talks to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this month, with the Belgian apparently keen to join them.

Reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Kick last week, also stated that Arsenal signing a new full-back is certainly a possibility.

“A new full-back for Arsenal? Yes it is a possibility, it is a possibility for Arsenal to bring in a new full-back in January," said Romano this week.

"They have to see what opportunity they can find, if it’s a loan deal, but Arsenal are exploring options in that position, they are in the full-backs market, I can confirm that, there is a possibility, there is a chance, we will have to see, but I think it’s a possibility."

Despite some limitations, Arsenal could still see some new faces make the move to north London. In terms of their chances of signing a new striker, one player who continues to attract attention is Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The England international, who is set to return from his ban for alleged gambling breaches this month, scored 20 league goals last season and has been heavily linked over the last few months.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank poured cold water on the possibility of Toney leaving before January 31, unless they were handed an unbelievable offer. The Dane refused to clarify what he defined as an irresistible bid for his man, and given the nature of the transfer window, you cannot rule anything out.

Toney would welcome Arsenal move to sign him

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, relayed by TBR Football, Toney would welcome an Arsenal bid to sign him over Chelsea.

"My understanding remains that yes Toney would welcome a move from Arsenal, more so than Chelsea, and for Chelsea he’s not necessarily top of the list," said Jacobs.

The desire of the player to join Arsenal is certainly there, and that may help in Edu's possible attempt to bring him to the Emirates Stadium - either this month or later in the year.

The 27-year-old, even before his excellent 2022/2023 campaign, was starring at Brentford with journalist Dean Jones calling him a largely "underrated" player.