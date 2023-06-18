Arsenal links to "versatile" and "adaptable" fullback Timothy Castagne don't "surprise" transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Leicester City defender has recently been linked to the North London club following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League.

Arsenal Transfer News - Timothy Castagne

The Mirror first reported the transfer links between Arsenal and Castagne on May 10th of this year.

According to the publication, the club's scouts had made 'checks' on the player as he was a 'potential option' at the time.

However, the rumours intensified on Sunday afternoon after Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that the club is "now going for Timothy Castagne".

According to Tavolieri, the deal could "develop quickly" despite the Belgian being a backup option to the Gunners' primary target Ivan Fresneda.

With Arsenal's injury problems in the fullback areas, a move to secure the former Atalanta man could prove astute.

The 6 foot 1 defender moved to the King Power stadium in the summer of 2020 for £22m, and Transfermarkt currently values the player at €28m (£24m).

However, Arsenal might be able to strike a deal following the Foxes' relegation.

Additionally, the player's relatively modest wages of £65,000-a-week would be unlikely to have a huge impact on the club's finances.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Timothy Castagne to Arsenal?

Jones explained that the versatility and "pedigree" of the Belgian made the links to Arsenal unsurprising.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the transfer insider said: "He is versatile, and he's quite adaptable. I'm not sure he totally fills the role of an inverted fullback that Arsenal might look for at times, but Castagne's got good pedigree in this league.

He also explained that the situation at the Midlands club makes the idea of a move all the more plausible, adding: "He is obviously going to have to seek a move this transfer window because of his situation at Leicester and there are definitely worse options out there, so the link doesn't totally surprise me."

Would Timothy Castagne be a good signing for Arsenal?

Described as "Brilliant" by journalist Ryan Hubbard, if Edu Gasper can get the deal done at a reasonable price, it seems like a no-brainer.

According to WhoScored, the Arlon-born fullback has averaged a respectable rating of 6.71 across his 36 Premier League games this year.

His underlying stats, whilst not massively impressive, paint a picture of a reliable and solid defender.

According to FBref, compared to players in his position across Europe's top five leagues, Castagne sits in the top 9% for clearances, the top 17% for aerial duals won, the top 25% for tackles and the top 27% for blocks, all per 90.

However, the biggest asset he could bring to Arsenal is his positional versatility.

According to Football Critic, the dynamic defender has played in both fullback positions and further up the pitch at points in his Leicester career.

With the North London club's injury problems in the fullback areas, this deal could prove hugely beneficial in any future title charge.