Arsenal are willing to shell out a fee to make one striker their second most expensive ever signing, behind their club-record deal for midfielder Declan Rice, as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to add a new forward to his squad this month.

Arsenal in dire need of striker after Gabriel Jesus blow

Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the rest of this season after rupturing his ACL, and the Brazilian's lengthy absence means that Arteta will have just Kai Havertz from now until the conclusion of this Premier League title race - if they can't get another striker through the door.

Arteta has confirmed Arsenal's plans to sign a new forward this month, and it is reliably believed that the Gunners are working hard on adding a new number nine to their ranks before deadline day on February 3.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22

There are even reports that Arsenal have had a loan bid rejected for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, while others claim the north Londoners are in active negotiations with RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko, who they reportedly tried and failed to sign last summer.

Arsenal have also been urged to break the bank for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, who's been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

"I would literally go right now with a barrel-load of cash and drive to Newcastle and break the bank to sign Alexander Isak," said Piers Morgan on talkSPORT.

“£100million, £120m, £140m, £150m – I don’t care. I will find the players from our 87 defenders that we’ve signed in the last two years to make up the cash for the PSR stuff.

“The way we play, the chances we create – do you know how many shots we’ve had this week? 49 shots. Do you know how many goals we’ve scored? One. Do you know who scored it? Gabriel, a central defender. If that doesn’t tell you something, I don’t know what does."

Arsenal prepared to pay £84 million release clause for Viktor Gyokeres

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, as relayed by GiveMeSport, Arteta's side are prepared to go all out for Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede has picked up right where he left off last season, bagging an incredible 32 goals and six assists in all competitions so far, making him a hot commodity for elite European sides who are after a proven scorer.

It is believed that Arsenal are not opposed to paying Gyokeres' £84 million release clause, which would make him their second-most expensive ever signing behind Rice.

The 26-year-old, formerly of Coventry City, has enjoyed quite a rise to stardom. Gyokeres also possesses favourable physical attributes which could make him tailor-made for the Premier League, like his speed.

“I don’t want to say he should test himself in the Premier League but who is like him in the Premier League at the moment," said Tony Mowbray in 2023.

“Who is too fast, too strong and too big, you would suggest Haaland is like that and Gyokeres in this league looks a yard faster and stronger than the players he plays against in the Championship."