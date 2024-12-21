Arsenal have directly reached out to a £54 million striker for transfer discussions, but manager Mikel Arteta actually favours somebody else entirely.

Arsenal targeting new striker for Mikel Arteta in 2025

Kai Havertz continues to impress in a makeshift centre-forward role under Arteta, and previously misfiring striker Gabriel Jesus did his confidence a world of good with his exceptional hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

However, there is an acceptance within Arsenal that they need to sign a prolific new striker at some point next year, whether that be in January or next summer.

Interim sporting director Jason Ayto, assisted by managing director Richard Garlick, is tasked with overseeing Arsenal's recruitment strategy in the absence of ex-transfer chief Edu - with the influential figurehead resigning from his post last month.

Looking ahead to 2025, it is believed Ayto and Arsenal are weighing up the possibility of signing a world-class target man who can deliver serious returns in the final third - leading to their rumoured interest in a few big-name centre-forwards.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Certain members of the boardroom are believed to be pushing Alexander Isak's name for the role. The Newcastle United star is reportedly near the top of their striker shortlist, amid his stand-off a new contract, with many Arsenal chiefs championing Isak as a top transfer target to deliver

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic's representatives have held talks with Arsenal, according to some reports, while it is believed by other media sources that the club could turn to lesser-known strikers like Spartak Moscow sensation Manfred Ugalde.

Arsenal have been told by intermediaries that they could sign Ugalde for £25 million, which is the value of his release clause, and the Costa Rica international has impressed Emirates Stadium officials with his 16-goal haul in all competitions (The Boot Room).

Two other marksmen linked with moves to north London come in the form of RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, with Football Transfers now sharing a pretty intriguing update on the club's interest in both men.

Arsenal in direct talks with Gyokeres, but Arteta wants Sesko

It is believed that Arsenal are in direct talks with Gyokeres over a potential move, and Sporting are prepared to sell him for around £54 million - a serious discount on his £85 million release clause.

The Swede is garnering sensational numbers yet again this season, racking up 27 goals in just 25 appearances across all competitions, but this hasn't swayed Arteta - who is apparently more keen on Sesko.

The latter is apparently Arteta's "preferred option" and "priority target" to lead Arsenal's line, and if the club feel that he'll be available for transfer this time round, they could apparently attempt to prise him away from the Bundesliga after failing to do so in the summer window.

However, if they suffer yet another setback in their pursuit of the Slovenian, Arsenal will turn their attention entirely to Gyokeres.