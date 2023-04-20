Arsenal are 'well positioned' in the race to sign Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque and are 'pushing hard', according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Roque, who is currently standing out as one of South America's most exciting players, is just one of many targets in the sights of Gunners sporting director Edu.

The Premier League title chasers are facing an important few weeks both on and off the field with Arsenal also tasked to build upon what has been a successful season overall.

Mikel Arteta is reliably believed to be chasing a central midfielder, with West Ham star Declan Rice and Brighton sensation Moises Caicedo among the primary names mentioned.

Reinforcing the attacking area is also a key objective, with links still surrounding Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after Arsenal originally tried to prise him away from Fiorentina.

Roque is a wanted man in north London as well as recent reports claim there has been contact with his representatives, but Arsenal aren't the only interested side with Barcelona and Chelsea lurking.

The dazzling 18-year-old made his international debut for Brazil last month in a friendly defeat to Morocco, which is no easy feat considering the quality in their squad.

It's hardly a surprise Arsenal are watching him closely as Mundo Deportivo drop an update on their links. According to their information, Edu and co are 'pushing hard' for Roque's signature this summer even if Chelsea intend to move with a 'proposal'.

While the west Londoners' commitment to signing the player is 'firm', Arsenal are still apparently 'well positioned' in the race to sign him. Barcelona's lack of financial muscle, as explained in the report, could also put them at a disadvantage when compared to Chelsea or Arteta's men.

Should Arsenal keep pushing?

Paranaense apparently value Roque at around €50 million (£44m) and possess a 15% sell-on clause, making this move a potentially costly one.

That being said, the winger is growing quite a reputation, with some quarters even branding him 'the next Ronaldo'. The fact he is already a Brazil international at 18 tells you all you need to know.

Called 'sensational' by members of the South American media, Roque has likened his own playing style to that of former Liverpool and Barca star Luis Suarez.

Previous claims have suggested that he is open to the idea of potentially joining Arsenal in the Premier League - adding another incentive for Edu to consider maintaining the push.