Arsenal are set to accelerate talks for West Ham United star Declan Rice and will push to sign him for £30 million less than his price, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners and transfer chief Edu are tasked with improving manager Mikel Arteta's options ahead of what will be a very interesting 2023/2024 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal missed out on their first title in nearly 20 years last season, having been pipped by reigning champions Man City, and strengthening in key areas will be vital for the north Londoners.

Edu confirmed as far back as April that preparations have already been made.

"Our planning has already been done," said the Brazilian sporting director to ESPN (via 90min)."It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

Central midfield is believed to be a major priority for Arsenal this summer, leading to links with Rice and Brighton star Moises Caicedo. Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be a target also, though Arsenal face stiff competition from La Liga champions Barcelona, who are also very interested in the Germany international.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a traditional right-back - with Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresenda and Galatasary star Sacha Boey also being targeted for Arteta.

Going back to potential additions in the middle of the park, journalist Simon Collings of The Evening Standard has shared an update on the club's interest in Rice.

The Hammers captain is reliably believed to be a major target for Arsenal and The Standard claim they will "accelerate talks" after West Ham's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina tonight.

As well as this, Arteta's side "will push to strike a deal" at around £90 million, which is £30m less than West Ham's valuation of their star - thought to be around £120m.

Who is Declan Rice?

The England international, who has been called "world class" by members of the press, certainly lived up to that tag over the course of 2022/23.

As per WhoScored, he stood out as West Ham's best-performing league player by average match rating - making more interceptions per 90 than any of his teammates in the top flight.

It's hardly surprising Rice is set to command a major fee this summer and it will be interesting to see if the Irons soften their stance on his £120m asking price.