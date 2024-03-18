As Arsenal battle to secure their first Premier League title in two decades, attention in the boardroom has already turned to the summer with the Gunners always on the hunt for potential new signings.

Arsenal need new midfield partners for Rice

Since arriving at the Emirates, Declan Rice has been nothing short of exceptional. The midfielder is one of just two Arsenal players to have started every Premier League game this season and has more than merited his £100million fee.

The issue for Mikel Arteta going forward will be finding the right players to go alongside the Englishman. With Martin Ødegaard's expertise lying further up the field and Kai Havertz moving back into his natural forward role, the focus of the summer will be to rebuild the Gunners' midfield.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho were both linked with moves away from North London in January and are likely to follow through with these exits in the summer. The former has suffered issues with injury this campaign, whilst his Italian teammate looks to have his heart set on a future beyond the Emirates.

With this in mind, it appears that Arsenal have joined a host of Premier League teams in a battle to secure the services of a proven player in the middle of the park.

Arsenal join race for USA midfielder

According to Sport Witness, reports out of Italy are suggesting that Arsenal are one of three Premier League sides interested in Juventus' Weston McKennie. The outlet claims that Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also trying to bring the USA international to Germany, suggesting the emergence of a bidding war for the midfielder.

Fulham and Man United join the Gunners as the interested English parties, perhaps striking fear into the clubs' fan bases after the 25-year-old's terrible spell on loan at Leeds last season. Whilst McKennie's time in West Yorkshire was rightfully regarded as a flop after being relegated, his recent form in Italy this season has seen a resurgence for the midfielder.

Weston McKennie 23/24 Serie A Stats Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable leagues Assists 0.30 97th percentile Touches 2.74 91st percentile Clearances 2.49 97th percentile Aerials Won 1.27 71st percentile Progressive Carries 2.32 85th percentile

McKennie has been a vital part of Juventus' hunt for European football however, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025 there is a strong suggestion that he will be available for a cut-price this summer.

The 25-year-old's resiliance has been one of his strongest assets throughout his career with McKennie always able to bounce back from whatever is thrown at him. This feature of his character was noted by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter who said of the midfielder:

“Weston said, ‘I’m going to dig in and I’m going to prove that I belong'. Not only does he belong, but he’s proven to be one of the best players of Juventus this year, and one of the top midfielders in Serie A".

"So, it shows his mentality chose his way as a person. It shows that he’s able to take these obstacles and continue on and keep performing. I think that’s a mark of a really good player.”

With Arsenal's clear need for depth in the middle of the park noted and McKennie seemingly available on the cheap, Gunners' fans should put aside previous poor form and view signing the American as a shrewd bit of business.