An Arsenal player is keen to play under one Premier League boss in particular, and his exit from the Emirates Stadium appears to be a sure-fire possibility before deadline day.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal as window nears closure

Clubs have just over a week to wrap up their summer deals and concentrate solely on the season ahead, with a few Arsenal players still up for grabs.

Striker Eddie Nketiah has been subject to late window interest from both Bournemouth, who eventually settled on the signing of Brazilian forward Evanilson, and Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman is unlikely to feature often ahead of a star-studded Arsenal attacking line, so it is believed Forest are attempting to take advantage of the situation, with both Nuno Espirito Santo's side and the Gunners confident of finalising his transfer.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have held talks over a deal for Reiss Nelson, so Nketiah may not be the only Arsenal forward departing in the next nine days. Meanwhile, there is also the ongoing matter of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his number one spot between the sticks to David Raya last season.

The £120,000-per-week ace has been described as destined to leave by reliable journalists all summer, but time is running out for Ramsdale to find a new home and a place to feature far more often.

“But I do think both things will happen. It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said reporter Charles Watts, all the way back in May.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League last season Players Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away. Ramsdale is a top class keeper and he’s shown that at Arsenal. When you look at what other keepers have moved for in the last couple of seasons, a bid of £15m shouldn’t even be one that Arsenal entertain.”

Ramsdale keen to play for Gary O'Neil at Wolves

According to GiveMeSport, following a widely reported approach from Wolves, the Englishman's stance on a move to Molineux has emerged.

The outlet claims that Ramsdale is keen to play under Gary O'Neil at Wolves if he does end up leaving Arsenal in the days ahead, as they seek a competitor for current number one Josa Sa between the sticks.

The 26-year-old is delaying a final decision over his future, though, as he weighs up the best possible next step for his career.