Arsenal have taken the "first steps" in their pursuit of a forward as Mikel Arteta's side enter "early negotiations" over his signing, according to a report this week.

Arsenal prepare for Fulham after trip

Their nightmare period from mid-October to mid-November, where they went without a single win in the Premier League, appears to be well behind Arteta and co - who have now won their last four games in all competitions.

Imperious victories over Nottingham Forest, Sporting CP, West Ham and Manchester United have put Arsenal in very good stead and rejuvenated hopes of a first domestic crown in more than two decades, with Fulham awaiting the north Londoners at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Arsenal could be without Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been central to their dominance from set plays with three headed goals this season, and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori for their trip across the English capital.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta also revelled in the club's tag as England's corner kings. "We want to be the kings of everything - at set pieces, the best in the world, at high press, the best in the world, attacking open spaces, the best in the world," said Arteta on Arsenal's set-piece success.

"We want the best atmosphere in the stadium, and be the best at everything. Before it was about we didn’t score enough, we were so defensive in our mentality, we were not physical enough and could not challenge the top teams and going 22, 17, 20 years without winning away from home in big matches.

"We want to be the best at everything, we want to have the best academy, the best individual development for players, recruit the best players and have the best coaches. That’s the aim and now we have to go and do something else."

The Gunners are widely expected to dismantle Fulham and maintain their excellent form, but in the background, interim sporting director Jason Ayto and Arsenal are planning to sign a new forward to further back Arteta.

Arsenal in "early" negotiations to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Arsenal hold a serious interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian's seven goals and three assists this season have turned heads across the Premier League. north London rivals Tottenham are also believed to be preparing talks with Cunha's representatives, despite Gary O'Neil categorically ruling out a January transfer.

Other media sources believe that Arsenal have already made contact over Cunha, with a Spanish report now providing its own update on the situation.

It states that Arsenal are in "early" negotiations over a move for Cunha, and those within the Emirates Stadium regard the £44 million Wolves signing as a "perfect complement" to their already potent attacking line.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star can also play a variety of roles, having featured out wide, as a central attacking midfielder, second-striker and traditional centre-forward at Molineux this season.