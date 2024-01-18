Arsenal have tabled an offer to sign one club's "very important" player, as manager Mikel Arteta personally plans to overhaul a key area.

Edu transfer plans hit January speedbumps

After spending over £200 million on new signings last summer, recent reports state that Arsenal transfer chief Edu will have a slightly more limited January budget at his disposal (Miguel Delaney).

The club will also have to be careful in regard to Financial Fair Play, as Everton's double-sanction this season proves, with Nottingham Forest also being charged for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Arteta has been keen on bolstering a number of key positions in his Arsenal squad, with some previous reports suggesting that the Spaniard would ideally like to sign two new full-backs, a centre midfielder and a striker.

The forward area is a particular weakness which has grabbed more attention of late, and it was on full display during Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium recently.

Arteta's side spurned a host of glorious chances to open the scoring against Liverpool, but their lack of cutting edge offered the Merseysiders an opportunity to nick a win and sail through to the next round.

Arsenal are also short in terms of full-back numbers due to a few injuries, namely to summer signing Jurrien Timber who ruptured his ACL on the opening day of the season. The Gunners are targeting a new right/left-back as a result, with reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano claiming it is a "possibility" before January 31.

“A new full-back for Arsenal? Yes it is a possibility, it is a possibility for Arsenal to bring in a new full-back in January," said Romano earlier this month.

"They have to see what opportunity they can find, if it’s a loan deal, but Arsenal are exploring options in that position, they are in the full-backs market, I can confirm that, there is a possibility, there is a chance, we will have to see, but I think it’s a possibility."

This week, as per Football Transfers, it appears Arsenal are attempting to make headway in their pursuit of a new defender, with news emerging on Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Arsenal table Rayan Ait-Nouri bid

According to the outlet, Arsenal have tabled a bid to sign Ait-Nouri this month, with Wolves giving a reply. The Molineux side have rebuffed their proposal, with Gary O'Neil and co holding out for around £50 million if he is to leave in January. Liverpool are also registering their interest in Ait-Nouri, who's starred for the Old Gold this season.

This comes as Arteta personally plans to have "four top-class inverted fullbacks" in his squad, with Arsenal preparing to overhaul their full-back area as a result.

Ait-Nouri would be a stellar option if Edu can come back in and strike a deal, with journalist Dean Jones claiming O'Neil sees the 22-year-old as a "very important" player (GiveMeSport).