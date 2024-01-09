An "exciting" World Cup player has his eyes on a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window as sporting director Edu and co reportedly take action.

Arsenal operating under financial restrictions

According to reliable news outlets, manager Mikel Arteta wants winter signings, but Arsenal will be forced to operate with a slightly limited budget due to FFP restrictions (The Independent).

Indeed, after spending north of £200 million in the summer window, with over half of that going on club-record signing Declan Rice, it appears Arsenal will have to carefully hand-pick which players to move for this month. Fabrizio Romano, commenting on the Gunners' transfer activity last week, said he thinks that Arsenal are most likely to sign a new right-back in January.

“A new full-back for Arsenal? Yes it is a possibility, it is a possibility for Arsenal to bring in a new full-back in January," said Romano on Kick.

"They have to see what opportunity they can find, if it’s a loan deal, but Arsenal are exploring options in that position, they are in the full-backs market, I can confirm that, there is a possibility, there is a chance, we will have to see, but I think it’s a possibility."

They had been linked with the possible signing of a midfielder, as Thomas Partey has barely played so far this season due to injury problems.

The Ghanaian, who missed out on a place in his country's AFCON squad due to a reoccurring hamstring problem, has also been tipped to leave Arsenal in recent months.

While Arsenal are slightly shackled by FFP, and will be limited regarding what they can do, a new report this week by Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri suggests they could still bring in a midfielder.

Edu opens Arsenal talks for Onana who is "keen"

Indeed, according to the reporter, that man could well be Everton star Amadou Onana. The Belgium international, who played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is a player of real interest as Arsenal open talks to sign Onana.

Tavolieri adds that the 22-year-old is also "keen" on a move to the Emirates Stadium before January 31.

Onana has been a mainstay under Sean Dyche this season, playing 16 league games, with former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez once calling him a "really exciting footballer".

Amadou Onana's best league games for Everton - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth 7.69 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42 Everton 1-2 Luton 7.33 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.30

“Really exciting footballer,” said Martinez to Sky Sports.

“I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium."