Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has confirmed that his side are in talks with a 22-year-old Arsenal player over joining them from the north Londoners.

Players who could depart Arsenal this summer

There are many members of Mikel Arteta's squad who have been tipped for the Emirates Stadium exit door, as the transfer window looms and is set to open its doors in around three days.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar has been tasked with upgrading the squad in key areas, as the Gunners look to mount a serious Premier League title challenge once again and hopefully make it third-time-lucky in their third consecutive race to lift the trophy.

Arteta's side have just lost out on the domestic crown to Man City in two of the last two seasons, but they've greatly evolved under Arteta in the last few years and definitely improved upon their 2022/2023 showings last campaign.

Arsenal best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

They may just be one or two signings away from finally getting the best of Pep Guardiola. However, not every member of Arsenal's current squad will be along for the ride. Indeed, the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah have all been named by various reports as players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer.

All the aforementioned players have cases to be sold in the next few months, whether it is down to a lack of consistent form or barely any chances under Arteta last season, or simply just not being in the Spaniard's plans moving forward after loan spells away.

Many fringe players and youngsters from the Hale End academy have also been given their marching orders already, with their contracts set to expire on June 30. Arsenal announced at the start of this month that both Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares will leave when their deals run out, with the senior duo among 22 players who are set to be released.

Another one is 22-year-old goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who spent last season on loan at Wrexham in League Two and helped the plucky Welsh side clinch promotion to League One.

McElhenney confirms talks to sign Okwonko from Arsenal

Still contracted at Arsenal, Okwonko won't be for much longer and is set to be available next month.

This has alerted Wrexham, as their co-owner McElhenney confirmed that Wrexham are in talks with Okwonko over joining from Arsenal. In an interview with talkSPORT, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star said Wrexham are in constant contact with the Englishman.

“There’s a very good chance," said McElhenney on Okwonko re-joining on a permanent basis after his Arsenal release.

“We’re talking to Arthur actively right now, we know he wants to come back to Wrexham and we definitely want him. It’s just about working out the right deal that works for everybody.”