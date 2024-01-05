Reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has shared the one Arsenal signing he thinks is a real "possibility" in this January transfer window.

Edu makes transfer plans for January

Led by sporting director Edu, the Gunners are always in a constant state of preparation for transfer windows and how best to strengthen Mikel Arteta's ranks.

"To work for a football club like Arsenal, it is always busy isn’t it," said Edu on Arsenal's transfer plans this window.

"You need to put in a lot of effort and energy and dedicate a lot of time, but of course in January and the summer, it does intensify a bit. We are prepared. We have big people around the club to support me and the decisions. We always have our targets - it is important to be prepared for every single scenario - that is very important.

"We have so many people working on one signing - we have people who are in recruitment, leader of operations and it’s a big team effort to sign one player so that is what makes me proud because the way we are working and connecting as a club, that is what makes me so proud because I am part of it."

However, after spending over £200 million in the summer transfer window, Arsenal are believed to be under FFP limitations over how much they can spend. Ideally, reports suggest Arteta wants a new striker, new midfielder and two new full-backs (Miguel Delaney), but Arsenal's finances make the January budget a limited one.

The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Brentford star Ivan Toney in recent months, but Edu may have to be more selective in regards to who he brings in.

Arsenal are currently five points off league leaders Liverpool and have won just one in their last five top-flight matches, which makes the need for some fresh faces potentially the more prevalent.

Fabrizio Romano shares Arsenal signing "possibility"

Speaking on Kick, renowned transfer journalist Romano has moved to have his say on Arsenal's transfer plans for January.

The reporter has shared the one signing he thinks Arsenal could well make this window, with Romano stating Arsenal sealing a new full-back is very possible.

“A new full-back for Arsenal? Yes it is a possibility, it is a possibility for Arsenal to bring in a new full-back in January," said Romano this week.

"They have to see what opportunity they can find, if it’s a loan deal, but Arsenal are exploring options in that position, they are in the full-backs market, I can confirm that, there is a possibility, there is a chance, we will have to see, but I think it’s a possibility."

Arsenal have been forced to use both Ben White and Thomas Partey as makeshift right-backs at points this season, coming after summer signing Jurrien Timber suffered an ACL injury on his debut in August. Arteta is arguably short in that area, with Cedric Soares also thought to be an exit candidate this window, so it could be one to watch.