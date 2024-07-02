Arsenal employees have cast their eyes on a Euro 2024 star recently, following some concerns within the club over a £250,000-per-week duo in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Edu and Arteta targeting new defenders for Arsenal this summer

Over the coming weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see one or two defenders come through the door at Arsenal, as various reports have suggested that is a serious possibility.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar continues to be linked with new centre-backs, who would come in as alternatives to star defensive duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The pair have been crucial to Arteta's on-field success in the last two years, but if injury or absence were to befall either of them, it would spell trouble for the Gunners boss.

Arsenal have been considering a bid for Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, according to some media sources - coming amid his impressive individual campaign for England at the Euros. The 23-year-old has been one of the major plus points for Gareth Southgate this tournament, and he'll be a sore miss for Switzerland on Saturday due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also believed to be in the race for Riccardo Calafiori, who also impressed for Italy at the Euros before Luciano Spalletti's side crashed out last weekend.

Arteta's side actually boasted the most superior defensive record out of any Premier League side last season, but if they're to challenge Man City again and potentially go that one step further, it is arguable they need more strength in depth.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

The north Londoners have Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko as their current makeshift left-back choices as well, but it is believed Arteta is keen on bringing in a more natural option for the position.

Turkey defender Ferdi Kadioglu, who is set to face off against Austria on Tuesday in the Round of 16, has been repeatedly mentioned as a target for Arsenal by sections of the press.

Reports have claimed that the 24-year-old, who has starred for Fenerbahce at club level, is subject to interest from Hale End. Turkish media even stated last month that Arsenal made an opening £17 million bid for Kadioglu, which was rejected out of hand.

Arsenal run rule over Kadioglu amid Tomiyasu and Zinchenko concerns

News outlet Football Transfers don't go that far, but do claim Arsenal have run the rule over Kadioglu at Euro 2024, following concerns over Tomiyasu and Zinchenko.

Arteta's side apparently hold fitness worries about the Arsenal duo, who earn a combined £250,000-per-week at the club. Indeed, there is doubt over their reliability in terms of injuries - prompting scouts to cast their eye on Kadioglu ahead of a potential move.

Arsenal are not alone in their admiration for the Turkish Super Lig star, though, as Erik ten Hag and INEOS have dispatched Man United scouts to watch over Kadioglu as well - given the Red Devils' similar dilemma over Luke Shaw.