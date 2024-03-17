Arsenal have eyes on an "interesting" Victor Osimhen alternative who could be signed for a "significantly cheaper" fee this summer, according to reports.

Edu eyeing new striker for Arsenal this summer

The Gunners' imperious run of goal-scoring form has been a real talking point since the beginning of 2024, with Mikel Arteta's side scoring 33 goals in their last eight Premier League matches.

Regardless of their attacking form, or the resurgence of summer signing Kai Havertz going forward, it remains the case that sporting director Edu and the Arsenal board are keen to bring in a new number nine.

Edu will know exactly the type of striker who he wants through the door, and as he's previously explained, Arsenal are putting particular emphasis on younger players with bright futures.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Declan Rice 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6

"We already have our targets,” said the Brazilian (via TNT Sports).

“We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for. If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

A striker who seriously fits that mould is Napoli star Osimhen. Not only has the 25-year-old been one of Serie A's most prolific marksmen of the past few years, but he's also got a fair few years ahead of him.

The only issue for Edu and co is that they will most likely have to the Nigerian's £115 million release clause and contend with a number of high-profile clubs to sign him this summer. Arsenal are said to be in "constant communcation" with Osimhen's camp ahead of this summer, but they do have alternative options they're scouting.

Arsenal have eyes on "significantly cheaper" Sesko

As per Ben Jacobs, speaking to GiveMeSport, Arsenal have been scouting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a "significantly cheaper" option over Osimhen.

"I think it's true that Arsenal have scouted Gyokeres and Sesko," said Jacobs.

"I think that Sesko is an interesting one, potentially for Arsenal but also for Chelsea and PSG, and his release clause at €50m (£43m) is naturally significantly cheaper than Victor Osimhen for example."

The 20-year-old has bagged seven goals and a further two assists in the Bundesliga this term, but could only get better given his tender age, making this one to watch.