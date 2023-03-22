Arsenal are interested in a summer swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion's World Cup-winning attacking midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has been exquisite in his trade this term.

Having clinched the great game's ultimate triumph in December, Mac Allister was swiftly linked with a move away from the Seagulls following his starring role in Qatar, with Arsenal indeed among the prospective suitors.

And now, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, the 24-year-old is pushing for a summer exit with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all set to 'come calling' for the midfielder.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has crafted a team of title-winning capability, and with cementing the club's newfound stature at the front of the pack now the onus in north London, swooping for the £60m-rated South American could be the perfect investment.

Should Arsenal sign Mac Allister?

Having signed for Albion from homeland outfit Argentinos Juniors in 2019, Mac Allister has gone from strength to strength in his few years in English football, now flourishing as one of Europe's most touted stars.

In total, the £50k-per-week gem has scored 17 goals and served eight assists from 98 outings, making increments to his game each term.

This season, he has plundered nine goals and two assists from 26 appearances in the Premier League and FA Cup, with the outfit reaching the semi-finals of the latter and awaiting Manchester United.

Ranking among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, the top 13% for progressive passes and the top 1% for tackles per 90, as per FBref, Mac Allister is a truly dynamic force capable of flourishing across a multitude of roles, and it is this assured flexibility that has caught the eye of Arteta and his contingency.

Retired compatriot Sergio Aguero has even waxed lyrical over the gem, saying: “He is young and intelligent with great ball handling and he knows how to find spaces very well in a football where there are fewer and fewer spaces.”

Should Arsenal complete a swoop, Mac Allister could form a deadly partnership with West Ham United's Declan Rice, who has been heavily linked with a move away from east London this term, seeing the Gunners rise to the top of the pecking order.

Valued at £70m, Rice has been superlative in his anchoring role since rising from the youth ranks, making 229 appearances for his solitary senior outfit and earning praise as a "destroyer" by former Premier League star Paul Robinson.

As per FBref, the 39-cap England international ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, the top 4% for interceptions, the top 16% for progressive passes and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90, illustrating both the composure and iron-clad resolve to his approach but also his emphasis on seeking forward-thinking manoeuvres.

With the "golden boy" that is Mac Allister - as heralded by content creator Ryan Adsett - flourishing when running into channels and taking the opposing back-line on with his transitional central approach, having someone of Rice's ilk behind him to sweep up lurking danger and assist his feats, Arsenal could be in very good stead indeed to secure sustained success.