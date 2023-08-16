Arsenal could still be in the market for reinforcements this summer, with news in Spain giving an intriguing update on a reported target for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have worked hard this transfer window, obtaining the signatures of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and David Raya, in four signings that bolster the spine of the squad.

While the activity has been applauded, there could be room for more additions, especially following the damning injury to Timber in the opening day of the season that is suspected to keep him away from the action for the foreseeable future.

It’s not only the defence that has been struck by injury, with striker Gabriel Jesus also out of contention while he nurses a knee injury, making the remainder of the transfer window an interesting prospect for those at the Emirates.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners have been linked to an abundance of talent throughout the summer window, as expected following their league title challenging campaign last term.

One name that has appeared in recent reports is Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati, who could leave his boyhood club this window due to ongoing financial pressures.

As initially reported by Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal were listed as significant admirers of the 20-year-old, claiming that the north Londoners had made a ‘very tempting offer’ to sign the winger.

This week, an update from Radio Barca was relayed by Twitter figure Eduardo Hagn, stating that people should “not rule out” the Gunners making a move for the Spaniard.

How good is Ansu Fati?

Once lauded as being the “difference-maker” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, there were high hopes for Ansu Fati to succeed Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou, with the Spaniard even adorning the number 10.

After a rapid rise to fame from the infamous La Masia set-up to the first team, the 20-year-old has found himself slipping down the pecking order in Catalonia due to injury and the rise in form of those around him.

While the young star’s potential exit from Barcelona is a painful idea for many, it could be the perfect acquisition for Arteta, who could grasp a player with innate ability and his best years ahead of him.

Described as a talent that would “fit Arsenal stylistically” by journalist Ryan Taylor via GIVEMESPORT, the versatile forward could well be the difference between the Gunners challenging for the top four and competing for the title once again this campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports, pundit and former Arsenal forward Paul Merson slashed Arteta’s squad’s title hopes should they fail to identify more big names this summer, with him focusing on Eddie Nketiah.

Merson said that despite the 24-year-old being reliable when called upon, he isn’t the forward that could be “firing Arsenal to the title”, adding that if the club fail to perform as they did last term, “they won’t even be in the top four”.

While his statements are damning, the club could prove critics wrong in signing a player as lavish as Ansu Fati, who has proved to be an exciting talent playing among some of the world's best.

Likened statistically to Arsenal’s own Gabriel Martinelli by FBref, the explosive £199k-per-week forward could be that added bit of quality to close the gap between the Gunners and Manchester City.

Last season, the north Londoners' market moves proved pivotal to their success in obtaining the likes of Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, suggesting that on top of the talent already secured this summer, further quality additions could well pave the way to the club’s first Premier League title since 2004.