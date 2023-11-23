Arsenal are reportedly already eyeing a move in the summer 2024 transfer window, with a player currently impressing in the Premier League speculated to be a target.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still lacking in squad depth, despite signing over £200m worth of talent in the summer, with the need for additional reinforcements imperative in the January market and beyond.

From midfielders to forwards, the Gunners are said to be on the prowl for improvements ahead of the opening of the January window, with one name targeted for later in 2024.

Arsenal transfer targets - Ansu Fati

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati at the expiration of his loan with Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer.

The report names the Gunners, Manchester United and Liverpool as those that have ‘expressed an interest’ in the winger, who could leave his boyhood club on a permanent basis in the summer, despite his wishes to prove himself in Catalonia.

With a CIES Football Observatory market value of €80m (£70m), the Spanish champions could consider offloading their academy graduate to raise much-needed funds, as the club battles significant debt.

The potential availability of the 21-year-old could hand Arsenal the chance to add the highly-rated La Masia product to Arteta’s squad, with his recent Premier League experience being a huge plus.

How Ansu Fati could fit in at Arsenal

Once lauded as “magic” by Barcelona teammate Eric Garcia, Fati's breakthrough from La Masia came extremely early into his career, bursting into the first team at Camp Nou at the mere age of 16.

Despite showcasing his innate ability on the left flank, the Spaniard was unable to prove his claim to the starting XI under Xavi, who sent the 2002-born maestro on loan to Brighton to develop his game and gain valuable minutes in the Premier League.

On the south coast, the Spain international has secured five goal contributions in 13 appearances in all competitions, suggesting that his talents in La Liga are transferable to the demands of the English top-flight.

Ansu Fati 2023/24 Premier League Appearances 8 Starts 1 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 88% Conversion % 17% Key passes per game 0.4 Shots per game 1.5 Figures via Sofascore

As touched upon, it’s imperative that Arsenal add to their depth in future transfer markets, with the frailties in the squad already exposed this season due to injury woes.

Signing Fati could open the door to an added option at left-wing and additional competition for Gabriel Martinelli, in a move that could benefit more than just that area in particular.

The Gunners’ other left-wing option behind the Brazilian maestro is Leandro Trossard, who has been selected to play in a more central role of late to cover for the injury of Gabriel Jesus - having done so on three occasions this season.

In fact, even when Martinelli was absent with a hamstring injury, the Belgian was utilised in the central role rather than in his more familiar left-wing berth, telling that the manager prefers to deploy the former Seagulls star to lead the line.

That tactic notably worked to great effect last time out as Trossard scored and assisted in the comfortable win over a struggling Burnley side, indicating that the one-time Genk man could be a solution through the middle.

By signing Fati, Arsenal could then have a genuine backup and competitor for Martinelli, allowing Trossard to permanently occupy the central role and hand the north Londoners a much-needed clinical outlet in front of goal.