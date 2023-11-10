Arsenal are reportedly looking ahead to the January transfer window, as Mikel Arteta weighs up his options for the remainder of the season.

Last term, the Gunners came agonisingly close to claiming their first Premier League title since 2004, however lack of squad depth and the overriding quality of Manchester City derailed such dreams.

Arteta and Edu will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself this year, although with the team numbers already wearing thin, the January window could arrive at the perfect time for the north Londoners.

From injury to lack of form, Arsenal will undoubtedly require further reinforcements if they are to compete with their league rivals to battle for the prize in May, with a host of names already linked with a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal January transfer targets

One area that is most likely to be targeted for refurbishment is the midfield, with immediate concerns over how the engine room will look in the near future.

A player that has been mentioned with reference to bolstering deep midfield is Fluminense ace Andre, as reports in Brazil claim that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action.

The Brazilian is said to be valued by the Copa Libertadores champions at €35m (£30m), with the understanding there that he will be able to leave in January now that the club’s 2023 campaign has closed.

Closer to home, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Aston Villa dynamo, Douglas Luiz, is Arsenal’s favourite option ahead of the winter window.

The 26-year-old was denied a move to north London in the summer of 2022, when Arteta’s bid of £25m was deemed far too low to see the combative gem leave Villa Park.

Romano added that the Gunners “love” Luiz, however with a current market value of €60m (£52m) and having recently signed a new deal at Villa, he won’t be easy to pry away from Unai Emery’s grasp.

Why Douglas Luiz would be a good signing for Arsenal

Once lauded as a “warrior” by broadcaster Jack Grimse, Luiz has seen his game elevated at Villa Park, particularly since the arrival of the former Arsenal boss in the Midlands.

The Brazil international arrived in England in 2017 from his boyhood club, Vasco da Gama, when he signed for Manchester City after the Etihad outfit recognised his talents in South America.

After two years on the books with the Cityzens, Villa captured the midfielder following his rolling loan spells at Girona, seeing him leave Manchester having not played a single game due to work permit issues.

Luckily for the Villans, a visa was secured and the Midlands club have reaped the benefits since, as the 25-year-old continues to develop in the Premier League.

For Arsenal, the ready-made experience of the Rio de Janeiro-born star in the English game makes his appeal far higher, with the potential of him arriving in north London without the need to cater for an adaptation period.

The Gunners have already seen how quickly an inter-league move can prove to be a success, with Declan Rice flourishing in Arteta’s midfield just four months after his arrival from West Ham United.

Aside from Luiz being well-equipped to play in the English top flight, the Brazilian has prevailed to be one of Emery’s most important players, as his ability to control the midfield is identifiable in the majority of Villa’s games.

Douglas Luiz vs Aston Villa teammates 2023/24 Premier League Statistic Average Rank at Villa Goals 5 =1st Tackles 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.18 2nd Passes 61.7 2nd Crosses 0.6 3rd Long balls 4.1 2nd Per game averages via WhoScored

As portrayed in the table above, the former City outsider has started the season well for the Villans, continuing where he left off last term as he contributed to 12 goals in the league, scoring six and assisting six in 2022/23.

From his strengths in the final third to his defensive know-how, Arsenal could capture the perfect acquisition in Luiz, as campaign-changing injury news rains over north London.

This week, journalist John Cross revealed that Thomas Partey is expected to miss the rest of the year with injury, adding to Arteta’s woes in midfield with the Ghanaian the first-choice partner for Rice in the Spaniard’s XI.

In signing the Villa star, the boss could limit the detrimental impact of losing Partey, with the midfielder boasting a host of strengths that suit the Gunners’ style of play in the engine room.

Douglas Luiz vs Premier League selected midfielders from the current 23/24 top-four Statistic Douglas Luiz Declan Rice Pape Sarr Alexis Mac Allister Rodri Pass completion % 85.2% 91.5% 87.5% 87.7% 94.1% Progressive passes 6.08 7.05 7.27 7.36 10.48 Progressive carries 2.32 1.55 1.99 1.43 2.47 Goals 0.48 0.19 0.12 0.00 0.25 Key passes 1.25 0.77 1.41 0.82 0.99 Tackles 2.51 2.22 1.76 2.76 2.22 % Dribblers tackled 57.1% 47.4% 60.0% 47.2% 58.3% Per 90 averages via FBref

The table above highlights the calibre of the Brazil international, and particularly how rounded his attributes are in the middle of the park.

What is also notable is that FBref have deemed the 5 foot 9 animal as statistically comparable to Rice, based on his 2023/24 numbers in the Premier League, suggesting he could be the ideal candidate to partner the Englishman.

The areas of strength that Arsenal will miss in Partey could be revived by Luiz’s diverse skill set, in a move that could determine the direction of the north Londoner’s season if they are willing to battle for the Brazilian’s signature.

How Douglas Luiz compares to Thomas Partey

There’s no doubt that losing the Ghanaian is a hammer blow for the Gunners, who have seen just how fundamental his presence is in the midfield, particularly during the title charge last season.

Thomas Partey vs Douglas Luiz 2022/23 Premier League Statistic Thomas Partey Douglas Luiz Tackles 2.54 2.24 Progressive passes 8.37 4.55 Progressive carries 1.23 1.48 Pass completion % 87.2% 82.5% Key passes 0.94 1.38 Interceptions 1.01 1.23 Per 90 averages via FBref

As shown in the table, when Partey is at his best, there aren’t many defensive midfielders as complete, and as well suited to Arteta’s playing style as the 30-year-old.

It looks as though Arsenal may need to consider how they move on from life without the former Atletico Madrid ace, who aside from his inability to stay fit, is claimed to want to depart, as per journalist Jason Soutar.

Despite the 6 foot 1 commander being the pinnacle of the north Londoner’s midfield, the arrival of Rice has shifted the perspective slightly, as the Englishman continues to dominate in the spotlight.

In Luiz, the manager could not only sign the right partner for the 24-year-old but also the ideal replacement for Partey, with his strengths traceably comparable to the Ghana international’s in areas that benefit the Gunners’ shape.

The Brazilian has an innate ball-carrying ability, as highlighted by his numbers, with an eye for getting forward while finding the perfect balance alongside the anchor in midfield thanks to his destructive edge.

It will be far from simple for Arsenal to lure Luiz away from Villa, however the evidence is there to suggest that the 25-year-old is hitting his prime and would be a worthy acquisition to chase.