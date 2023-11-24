Arsenal are reportedly eyeing reinforcements to add to their attack in January, as Mikel Arteta and Edu bid to get the Gunners over the line in their charge for the Premier League title.

While it’s speculated that the midfield will be the primary area for adjustment this winter, a host of star forwards have already been linked as potential targets at the Emirates, with two forwards in particular having a strong claim to bolster Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal transfer targets - Strikers

One name speculated to be of interest to the north Londoners is Brentford talisman Ivan Toney, whose ban from football is due to expire in January.

A report from the Mirror claimed that the Bees have placed a £100m price tag on their striker, in the hope of warding off Arsenal’s expected interest to sign the Northampton-born gem in future windows.

Sadly for Thomas Frank, it looks as though the Englishman is hoping for a transfer, with a recent report from 90min claiming that the 27-year-old is ‘demanding’ a release clause to be introduced to allow a future departure to proceed without negotiation.

As well as Toney, Football Transfers have linked Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic to north London, stating that the Serbian is Arteta’s ‘preferred number nine target’, relaying in the report that the Gunners wanted to sign the 23-year-old in January 2022.

In Vlahovic and Toney, Arsenal could capture one of two verified hitmen, however the England international could be a better fit for the Emirates than the Serie A whiz.

Why Ivan Toney would be a better fit than Dusan Vlahovic

Admittedly, either striker would be welcomed with open arms in north London, with Arteta’s current options of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah far from the desired level of a prolific forward.

Recently, the Brazilian told news outlets in Brazil that scoring goals is not his “strong point”, while Nketiah has scored just 37 goals at senior level for Arsenal in 148 appearances, stressing the Gunners’ need for a reliable number nine.

Vlahovic is an assured goalscorer, with the 23-year-old having already scored 99 domestic career goals to showcase his proficiency in the final third.

Once lauded as “clinical” by Arsenal figure Eduardo Hagn, the Serbia international netted 21 Serie A goals in the 2020/21 campaign for Fiorentina, however his scoring prowess has not translated to Juventus, flagging warning signs for a potential transfer pursuit.

Last term, Vlahovic only scored ten goals in Serie A, suggesting that his clinical streak is not quite as transferable as first assumed, with him appearing to be struggling to adapt to Juve’s style of play.

Toney vs Vlahovic vs Nketiah 2022/23 league form Statistic Ivan Toney Dusan Vlahovic Eddie Nketiah Appearances 33 27 30 Goals 20 10 4 Assists 4 2 1 Conversion % 21% 15% 10% Shots on target per game 1.3 0.8 0.5 Big chances created 12 4 2 Key passes per game 0.8 0.8 0.3 All figures via Sofascore

In signing Toney, Arsenal could land a more reliable outlet in the final third than the towering Serie A gem, with the Englishman well-equipped to play in the Premier League, and has a consistent track record of high scoring throughout his career.

Last season, only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland scored more in the league than Toney, relaying his potency and calibre when leading the line in the English top flight.

Once dubbed a “lion” by Frank, the 27-year-old could be the no-nonsense presence craved at the Emirates in front of goal, with his assets far more threatening than that of Nketiah, as highlighted above.

Signing one of the league’s top goal-scoring talents could fire Arsenal to new heights, and fire the Gunners closer to their dreams of collecting their first Premier League title since 2004.