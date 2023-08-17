Arsenal have been linked to a host of players following the revelation of the extent of Jurrien Timber’s injury, with Mikel Arteta exploring options for another dip into the transfer market.

The Gunners recruited well earlier in the window, smashing their club transfer fee record to capture Declan Rice for £105m, as well as welcoming Kai Havertz and of course, Timber.

The Dutchman had a fast start to life in red and white, impressing in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City, however, a confirmed anterior cruciate ligament injury in the opening game of the Premier League season has ruled the 22-year-old gem out for the rest of the year, at the very least.

Despite recruiting to strengthen the defence this summer, Arteta now finds his squad back to the worry of being one injury away from having to resort to defenders lower down the rankings in the team, in what could cause a repeat of last term’s fortune.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Identified as a potential target earlier in the window was Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, who has since been extensively linked to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

An update on the Gunners’ interest in the Burkina Faso international has been provided, with the Express naming the 24-year-old as a player that Arteta could reconsider signing later in the window.

Reportedly valued at €50m (£43m) by Leverkusen, the Express claimed that the defender is one of the targets ‘likely to feature’ around the top of the club’s ‘defensive shortlist’.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Having once been lauded as “complete” by scout Jacek Kulig, the towering 6 foot 4 centre-back has quickly become a well-recognised talent in Europe.

Deployed primarily in central defence, Tapsoba has been praised for his athleticism, pace and aerial presence by Kulig, sporting strengths attributable to the new wave of ball-playing centre-backs.

Averaging 5.72 progressive passes per 90 over the past year, FBref has identified the 24-year-old as being in the top 5% of those in his position in Europe’s top five leagues in such area, showcasing just what he could bring to the back line.

In this instance alone, Arteta could acquire the Bundesliga ace to fill the boots of Timber, who is also known as a defender with strengths in progressive play, however, there is far more to the rumoured target’s game.

Branded a “Rolls-Royce player” as well as a "monster" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Leverkusen man excelled in roles critical to being a commanding figure in the box.

As per FBref, the 24-year-old averaged 3.42 clearances and 1.60 tackles per 90 in the Bundesliga last term, with Sofascore relaying that the centre-back won an average of 4.2 total duels per game with a win rate of 59%.

The most critical thing for the Gunners at present is to find reinforcements to cover the injury to Timber, with the aim to avoid a repeat of last season’s shortcomings.

In Tapsoba, Arteta could not only gain a competent defender, but a player that would undoubtedly fit into the system he demands his back line to adhere to, with the Burkina Faso international identified by Mango as a player that likes to “play from the back”.

With a price named and further purchases vital to maintain Arsenal’s targets, the north Londoners should act fast in ensuring that they can obtain the player before their neighbours.