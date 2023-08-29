Arsenal are weighing up their defensive options ahead of transfer deadline day, as Mikel Arteta prepares to add to his backline following the injury to Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman was injured just 50 minutes into the Premier League season, leaving the Gunners short at the back once more, however, another potential replacement for the 22-year-old has emerged.

With just over three days left to do business in the transfer window, it’s expected to be a busy period of both incomings and outgoings at the Emirates.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Taking into consideration the injury to Timber and the expected sale of Rob Holding, Arsenal could be two centre-backs short by the time the window is closed.

According to FootballTransfers, a new target has been revealed in the form of Barcelona ace Eric Garcia.

The report claims that the Gunners are ‘working to sign’ the centre-back, who is said to fit the requirements wanted from Arteta to fill the gap left by Timber.

Considering Barcelona’s financial woes, it’s added that the Catalan giants would ‘prefer to sell’ the 22-year-old rather than loan him out, with FootballTransfers valuing him at €26.6m (£23m).

Earlier in the window, reports from Spain (via Football365) reported that Nou Camp president Joan Laporta was looking for around €20m (£17m).

How good is Eric Garcia?

Having learned the art of the game through the guidance of Pep Guardiola and the infamous La Masia set-up, Garcia’s footballing brain is one expected of a player moulded by such influences.

In 2017, the Spaniard departed the comforts of La Masia to endeavour a challenge in England, joining Manchester City’s academy at U18 level.

Four years and 19 Premier League appearances later, the defender ventured back to the Camp Nou, where he has since recorded 52 La Liga appearances for his boyhood club.

Now, the 22-year-old could be on course to add to his Premier League tally, with Arsenal’s interest presenting a potentially exciting move for the Gunners, who could hugely benefit from the youngster's arrival.

Having been hailed as a “monster” with an “elegant” streak to his game by scout Jacek Kulig, the Spaniard could replicate a fellow defensive signing that has proved to be a monumental hit at the Emirates.

William Saliba arrived in north London back in 2019 and journeyed through three loan spells before making a senior appearance for Arsenal in order to gain vital experience.

At 22, the Frenchman has asserted himself as one of Arteta’s most important players and one of the Premier League’s most impressive central defenders.

In capturing the talent of Garcia, the Spaniard could encapsulate the qualities and youthful spark of Saliba in a move that could be fundamental to the north Londoners’ title hopes.

While the two centre-backs are strong in their defensive duties, both players excel in areas relating to their distribution from the heart of defence.

As per FBref, last season Saliba averaged an assured pass completion rate of 91.0% per 90, as well as recording an average 3.69 progressive passes per 90.

Such numbers were similarly recorded by Garcia, who averaged a 90.9% pass completion rate and a mammoth 6.67 progressive passes per 90, showcasing the similarities in their playing styles.

Therefore, the Barcelona gem could be the perfect fit for Arteta’s set-up, as highlighted by his strengths lying in mirrored areas to the Spaniard’s favoured defender, making him the ideal candidate to install at the Emirates alongside another player of his mould, in the form of fan-favourite Saliba.