After a positive period of progression under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal could be close to falling into a trap of the past, with the latest reports speculating an unexpected exit for one of the Emirates’ biggest stars.

The Gunners have had a successful summer of business so far, welcoming four talents in various positions as Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar aim to bolster the squad available for the 2023/24 campaign.

While gaining the maximum six points from their opening two fixtures and recruiting well this window has added to the highs, the north Londoners could suffer a blow if recent reports are to be believed.

Who could Arsenal sell this summer?

After bidding farewell to Matt Turner, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Auston Trusty and Pablo Mari, Arteta has offloaded some of the less valued members of the squad, besides Granit Xhaka, who opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga.

There remains speculation over the future of Folarin Balogun, who is yet to be named in the squad under the manager since pre-season, with the United States international expected to leave north London before the end of the window.

Worrying news emerged on social media this week, as journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan reported via sources of Al Jazeera that representatives of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad Club met with Gabriel Magalhaes in London.

The reporter claimed that talks between them and the Brazilian were ‘proceeding positively’, with questions over his future reinforced by him starting on the bench against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, LaLiga giants Real Madrid are also keen to sign Gabriel, in a bid to solve their defensive injury crisis, so he's clearly a man in demand heading into the final two weeks of the transfer window.

How important is Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal?

Last campaign, the £100k-per-week centre-back featured in all 38 of the Gunners’ Premier League fixtures, contributing to 14 clean sheets and being a reliable figure in central defence alongside William Saliba.

Following the Frenchman’s injury, the 25-year-old remained consistent and commanding, proving to be one of the most integral players in Arteta’s squad.

Despite speculation being cooled by the Spaniard, the potential of losing Gabriel could be a repeat of former sales that have shocked the club in the past, not as much of a blow in recent times as Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean registered 125 goals and assists in 166 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 80 and assisting 45, prevailing as one of the best players of the Emirates era.

Despite holding such importance in the squad at the time, the winger was sold to Manchester United in 2018, leaving Arsenal without an explosive figure that was destined for greatness at the club.

Selling a player as crucial as Gabriel, who has been dubbed a “monster” by journalist Jason Soutar, could replicate the despondency caused by the sale of Sanchez, who had a similar status in north London.

The 25-year-old’s influence on the defence and his ability to mould into the defender that Arteta desired in his set-up is evident through his numbers, with him being a competent ball player and anchor in the back line.

As per FBref, last season the Brazilian maintained an average pass completion rate of 89.4%, while making an average of 4.04 progressive passes per 90 and winning 63% of his total duels per game, to showcase the complete nature of his role.

Edu could, therefore, sanction a nightmare should the former Lille titan depart north London for the lucrative lights of the Saudi Pro League or the prestige of the Santiago Bernabeu.

It would be a piece of business that could take those associated with the club back to the lows of the Sanchez departure.