Arsenal could already be looking towards the January transfer window, with additional attacking reinforcements linked with a move to the Emirates this winter.

While Mikel Arteta’s side have started the season in encouraging fashion, sitting one point from the summit after 12 games played, the recurring issue of squad depth is looming over north London as key players to the XI suffer injury.

January could be the opportunity for the manager to not only bolster his numbers, but also welcome added star quality to keep his side pushing in the title race, with one of the top-performers in Europe said to be admired by Arsenal.

Arsenal transfer targets - Florian Wirtz

Last month, a report from TEAMtalk claimed that the Gunners had ‘made checks’ on Bayer Leverkusen phenomenon, Florian Wirtz.

With a market value of €100m (£87m), the German will likely be out of Arsenal’s budget for the January window, unless the club can generate profit from sales, however it’s clear to see just why the north Londoners have eyed the playmaker.

At the age of 20, the attacking midfielder has already secured 120 career appearances and has more astonishingly recorded 69 goal contributions in that time, showcasing his prominence in the final third.

What Florian Wirtz could offer to Arsenal

Lauded as an “elite talent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Wirtz could offer Arteta another world-class option in the number ten role, currently occupied by club captain Martin Odegaard.

In signing a player of the calibre of the Germany international, the manager could reintroduce a creative flame at the Emirates that was extinguished when Mesut Ozil departed in 2021.

Aside from being a top creator, ranking in the top 1% of those in his position in Europe’s top five leagues for his rate of 0.53 assists per 90, and in the top 2% for his average of 3.28 key passes per 90, the 20-year-old’s playing style is similar to the former Arsenal magician.

Earlier this year, journalist Stefan Bienkowski commented on how Wirtz’s approach to play reminded him of Ozil’s creative mastery, suggesting that Arteta could capture Arsenal’s true heir to the World Cup winner by signing the Leverkusen ace.

Mesut Ozil 15/16 Premier League vs Florian Wirtz 23/24 Bundesliga Statistic Mesut Ozil Florian Wirtz Key passes per game 4.2 2.7 Pass completion % 86.3% 84.2% Shots per game 1.4 2.1 Dribbles per game 1.3 2.6 Average passes per game 65.1 51.2 Through balls per game 0.5 0.2 Figures via WhoScored

As highlighted in the table above, the 12-cap German international has identifiable traits identical to those of Ozil during arguably his best season at Arsenal, in which he claimed 19 Premier League assists during the Gunners’ second-place finish under Arsene Wenger in 2015/16.

What’s notable is that Wirtz is just 20, reinforcing just how prominent his talents are currently, and could grow to become, similar to those of the former north London hero who made his name at Real Madrid.

From goals, to assists, to an innate reading of the game, Arteta could significantly bolster his options in the final third by signing the highly-rated Leverkusen dynamo, whose talents will only get better in time.