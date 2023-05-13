Arsenal will be back amongst Europe’s elite next season, having qualified for the Champions League due to their excellent performances in the Premier League.

They may, of course, still win the title, but with Manchester City a point ahead and with a game in hand, Mikel Arteta may just have to settle for second spot and the chance to spend the summer transfer window strengthening his side ahead of another tilt next term.

The Spaniard appears to already be making a head start on improving his squad before 2023/24, with the Gunners reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to the Evening Standard.

It’s stated that the club looked at Diaby during January, but the Bundesliga side were reluctant to let him go mid-season. However, a move is more realistic during the summer, with the player expected to cost around £65m.

Given their preparations for the Champions League, the 23-year-old could be an excellent addition to Arteta’s team and would certainly give them something extra as they will face tougher opposition in Europe next season.

Could Arsenal sign Moussa Diaby this summer?

A return to the Champions League after six seasons away will help the club secure higher-profile targets, and this will certainly boost Arteta’s squad.

Diaby has shone since arriving in Germany from Paris Saint-Germain four years ago, scoring 49 goals and grabbing 48 assists - excellent numbers for a winger. This proves he can be not only a wonderful goal threat, but create countless opportunities for his teammates.

He has been described as “electrifying” due to his pace by journalist Aaron Stokes, while analytics site FBref considers him statistically similar to Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, which could be an excellent omen for the Gunners.

According to FBref, the Brazilian sensation is the third-most similar player to Diaby across Europe’s big five leagues, and given the impact he has had at Real Madrid over the previous few seasons - including scoring the winner in the Champions League final last term - it’s not a bad comparison to have.

This season has seen Vinicius and Diaby register impressive stats with regard to goals (ten to nine), goal-creating actions (21 to 16), crosses (91 to 60) and progressive carries (210 to 117), suggesting that they offer a dangerous threat from a wide position.

While Vinicius Jr has the statistical edge over the Frenchman, he has evolved into one of the finest talents on the continent, while there may be some benefit to playing for Real Madrid - so there is every chance Diaby can grow his game even further if he made the move to join Arsenal.

It may cost the club £65m, yet it would be a wise investment indeed.