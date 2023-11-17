Arsenal are one of the many clubs looking towards the January transfer window to bolster their squad, as Mikel Arteta aims to keep his title-challenging trajectory going in preparation for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

The Gunners have struggled with injury considerably after just 12 Premier League games played, leaving the manager and Edu in a position to once again consider the depth in quality at the club.

A host of names have been speculated to be of interest to the north Londoners, with a report from the Mirror explaining that Arteta will hope to strengthen his side’s midfield in particular this winter.

Arsenal transfer targets - Joao Neves

According to news in Portugal, Arsenal are one of the clubs to have been ‘seduced’ by Benfica teenager, Joao Neves, who is excelling in defensive midfield in Liga Portugal.

A report from O Jogo, relayed by Paisley Gates, claimed that both the Gunners and Liverpool are impressed by the 19-year-old’s rise to prominence with the Eagles, however, his talents won't be easy to come by.

In January 2022, the Portuguese champions reaped the benefits of selling to English clubs, as Benfica received £106.8m from Chelsea for the signing of Enzo Fernandez, with Neves’ price set to be of a similar calibre.

As relayed by O Jogo, the teenager has a release clause of €120m (£105m), with the club making it clear that such figure is the only price they would allow their starlet to depart for, but why is he worth so much?

What Joao Neves could offer to Arsenal

In the 2023/24 edition of Liga Portugal, no midfielder averages more touches per 90 (97.07) than the Portugal international, and as a player who loves to be on the ball, the defensive maestro has a lot to show for it.

Lauded as a “sensational” asset to his boyhood club by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Neves, with his playing style credited as that of a “box-to-box phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig in his scouting report of the teen.

Described as a “perfect midfielder” by Kulig, the 2004-born dynamo is hailed for his ability to hold himself in physical battles, as well as staying “one step of the opposition” when it comes to progressing play.

For Arsenal, the signs shown by the youngster make for encouraging viewing, particularly with reference to the individual the Gunners seek to complete their midfield.

After signing Declan Rice in the summer, there was hope that the Englishman could thrive alongside Thomas Partey, however, his Ghanaian counterpart has struggled to stay fit, with rumours also rising to suggest his future in north London is under threat.

Neves 23/24 Liga Portugal vs Rice 23/24 Premier League Statistic - per 90 Joao Neves Declan Rice Pass completion % 88.0% 91.2% Progressive passes 7.07 6.96 Progressive carries 1.56 1.41 Successful take-ons 1.80 0.53 Tackles 3.12 2.11 Interceptions 0.96 1.41 Blocks 2.16 1.50 Aerials won 1.92 0.97 Figures via FBref

As portrayed in the table above, Neves could be the perfect suitor to partner the £105m star going forward, with his ability to progress and act as the anchor putting the Benfica starlet in good position to be Rice’s partner in the engine room pivot at the Emirates.

The Tavira-born sensation treasures his strengths in progressing into the final third, as well as being an accomplished tackler, holding the keys to allow the Englishman to roam forward - something that could well take him to the next level as a midfielder.

Kulig stressed that it could be “incredible to think” of just how good the 19-year-old could become, making Arsenal’s reported interest an exciting prospect, as the eye-capturing midfielder continues to showcase his fearless edge in his homeland.