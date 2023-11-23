Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a host of talent ahead of the January transfer window, as Mikel Arteta and Edu aim to bolster the Gunners’ squad to enable another title charge.

Squad depth and a dip in performance were attributed to the north Londoners’ inability to deliver the Premier League trophy last season, with the same mistakes not wanting to be made this term.

From midfielders to forwards, Arsenal have already been linked with a list of high-quality reinforcements in preparation for the winter transfer market, with the right captures having the ability to fire those at the Emirates to their first title win since 2004.

Arsenal transfer targets - Marcos Leonardo

In terms of forwards, a report from 90min has this week speculated that both Arsenal and Manchester United are ‘on alert’ as Brazilian starlet Marcos Leonardo looks to be on the move in January.

The report revealed that the Gunners have scouted the 20-year-old, with the striker having the potential to depart Santos this winter after the 2023 Brazilian football calendar came to a close.

90min relayed that the Brazilian side, who unearthed the likes of Pele and Neymar Jr, will demand a fee in the region of £20m for their talisman, making him a potentially exciting acquisition for Arsenal to monitor.

How Marcos Leonardo compares to Eddie Nketiah

With Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus being the only recognisable centre-forwards in Arteta’s current squad, it’s imperative that the north Londoners consider diving into the market for an upgraded forward in the near future.

While Jesus battles injury, Nketiah has seen his place in the XI usurped by winger Leandro Trossard of late, telling the tale of the Englishman’s lack of conviction in the final third.

Despite being a graduate of the Hale End academy set-up, there are question marks over the 24-year-old’s suitability to be a reliable leader of the line at a club with the magnitude of Arsenal, as his quality in front of goal lacks a clinical streak.

This is where interest in Leonardo could be interesting for both the Gunners and Nketiah, who could see his place evaporate in the instance that the prolific Brazilian starlet arrives.

Nketiah 2022/23 Premier League vs Leonardo 2023 Serie A Statistic Eddie Nketiah Marcos Leonardo Appearances 30 27 Goals 4 13 Assists 1 2 Shots on target per game 1.1 0.5 Key passes per game 1.0 0.3 Conversion rate % 18% 10% Figures via Sofascore

As portrayed in the table above, the 20-year-old is a far greater asset in the front line than the England international, who has scored 37 senior goals for Arsenal in 148 appearances over the years.

To put into perspective Nketiah’s lack of scoring quality when compared to the Santos star, the 2003-born dynamo has scored 42 goals in the past two seasons alone, blowing the academy talent’s tally out of the park.

Once lauded as a “natural goalscorer” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Brazil U23 international found himself on the scoresheet 21 times in 2023, scoring 12 goals more than Nketiah in the 2022/23 campaign in north London.

Arteta could swiftly oust the Hale End graduate with a worthy upgrade in January by signing Leonardo, who has earned his praise during his come-up in South America thanks to his undeniable clinical streak in front of goal.