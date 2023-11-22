Arsenal currently sit one point shy of the top spot in the 2023/24 Premier League table, however Mikel Arteta could make some valuable improvements to his squad in the January transfer window.

Injury woes have once again exposed the Gunners’ frailties in their squad depth, with the gap in quality between those in the favoured XI and those on the bench glaringly obvious.

It’s imperative that Arteta and Edu enter the winter transfer window in the bid to improve the squad currently on show, particularly if the north Londoners hope to bring home their first league title since 2004 in May.

With the Champions League to also think of, hiring depth in quality in January could determine the gap between Arsenal and Europe’s best, and with that in mind, here’s how the Gunners could line up come February after imposing themselves in the market…

1 GK - David Raya

After arriving from Brentford on loan in the summer, it was unclear just how prominent David Raya would be in Arteta’s plans, however the Spaniard has all but ended Aaron Ramsdale’s claim to the number one spot.

Assuming that Arsenal will activate the £27m option to buy at the end of his loan, it looks certain that the 28-year-old will be the man between the sticks at the Emirates for years to come.

2 LB - Jurrien Timber

Signed from Ajax, versatile defender Jurrien Timber is expected to return from injury in the early months of 2024, with the Dutchman showcasing his ability momentarily after his arrival.

Starting the opening game of the Premier League season at left-back, the 22-year-old displayed his suitability to Arteta’s back line with his strength in progressive play as well as having the ability to invert, giving him the nod over Oleksandr Zinchenko in the future.

3 CB - William Saliba

William Saliba has continued the stellar form he showcased last season in central defence, ranking in the top 4% of centre-backs in the Premier League this season for his average of losing just 0.06 challenges per 90, via FBref.

Lauded as “exceptional” by Arteta, the Frenchman will be a part of the furniture at Arsenal for years to come after penning a contract extension in the summer.

4 CB - Gabriel Magalhaes

Partnering Saliba is undoubtedly Gabriel Magalhaes, who has formed a solid partnership with the 22-year-old since their emergence as a pair last term.

Out of Arsenal’s current defence, the Brazilian tops the charts for his average of 1.1 interceptions per game in the league, reinforcing his importance in central defence alongside his equally assured partner.

5 RB - Ben White

Since occupying the inverted right-back role, Ben White has made his place in Arteta’s XI untouchable, forming a strong link up with Bukayo Saka when going forward as well as being a no-nonsense defender when in 1v1 situations.

Averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.25, the Englishman has been one of the most reliable performers at the Emirates this season, with plenty to come from the 26-year-old.

6 CM - Declan Rice

As the 2023/24 campaign ticks by, the £105m Arsenal paid for Declan Rice becomes more and more justifiable, as the England international continues to impress in the engine room.

As per FBref, no midfielder in the Premier League this season maintains a higher pass completion percentage of medium-range passes than the 24-year-old, who averages a 96.0% medium pass completion rate per 90 to showcase his ability to distribute the ball.

Rice has quickly become the foundation in Arteta’s midfield, adapting to playing in the engine room with a range of partners due to injury throughout his time in north London.

7 CM - Douglas Luiz

One player that could be seen as a more long-term suitor to form a pivot with Rice is January target Douglas Luiz, who is claimed to be Arsenal’s priority signing this winter by the Mirror.

Last summer the Gunners saw three bids rejected for the Aston Villa dynamo, who was praised as “superb” for his development at Villa Park by journalist Gregg Evans.

With 12 goal contributions last term, the Brazil international has the perfect balance of a combative and progressive edge to offer to Arteta’s midfield, in a move that could see him replace Thomas Partey long-term - the injury-prone Ghanaian being linked with an exit of late.

Valued at €60m (£52m), Luiz will be far from easy to obtain, however, particularly given his importance in Unai Emery’s current side.

8 CAM - Martin Odegaard

Averaging 2.3 shots per game this season in the league, more than any of his teammates, captain Martin Odegaard will hope to get back to his previous form in the second half of the campaign, after experiencing a slight dip in performance of late.

The Norwegian is Arsenal’s best central creative asset, with the ability to score and assist, as portrayed last term with his 15 goals and seven assists during the Gunners’ title charge.

9 LW - Gabriel Martinelli

Joining Odegaard at the top of Arsenal’s scoring charts last season was Gabriel Martinelli, who has made the left-wing his area in rising through the ranks over the years.

The Brazilian netted 15 goals in the Premier League last season, and has cemented himself as one of the best wingers in Europe over the past year, supported by his average of 0.40 non-penalty goals per 90, placing him in the top 9% of wingers in Europe’s top five leagues, via FBref.

Now valued at a colossal €150m (£131m) by CIES Football Observatory, Martinelli has made himself a crucial member of Arteta’s squad.

10 RW - Bukayo Saka

While Martinelli’s value is soaring, Saka ranks as the player with the highest value at the Emirates, with a CIES Football Observatory value of €200m (£175m), reinforcing himself as one of Arsenal’s most important and most loved individuals.

The Hale End product tops the squad charts for his average of 2.5 key passes per game in the Premier League this season, with his prominence in front of goal ever-improving having already secured 14 contributions in 12 league games.

11 ST - Ivan Toney

To add to Arsenal’s potential expenditure in January comes rumoured target Ivan Toney, who would undoubtedly bolster Arteta’s options in the front line.

The striker is said to be valued at £100m by Brentford, who have reportedly placed such a price tag on their talisman to ward off interest from the Gunners, according to the Mirror.

Having netted 20 goals in the Premier League last season, the Englishman is a far more prolific and established goal scorer than both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who netted just 15 goals between them in the same campaign.