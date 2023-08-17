Arsenal got their Premier League campaign underway with three points, winning 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest, however, the result was overlooked by the huge injury blow to Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman was forced to retreat early into the second half due to a knee injury, which has since been confirmed as an issue regarding his anterior cruciate ligament - a blow that typically rules one out for months.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is now just one defensive injury away from being left short for cover at the back, leaving the Spaniard weighing up his options for the remainder of the transfer market, with the end of the window now in sight.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

After falling agonisingly short to Manchester City in the chase for the Premier League title last season, one of Arsenal’s primary downfalls was the lack of cover in defence, a narrative that the manager will be keen to avoid so soon into the 2023/24 campaign.

As reported by the Express, the Gunners could consider a number of options to welcome as reinforcements to cover Timber’s absence, with one name being already well known in north London.

Former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters is said to be a ‘cost-effective alternative’ that Arteta could recruit to strengthen the depth at the back.

Valued around the £15m mark, the Englishman could be handed a ticket back into the Premier League after suffering relegation with Southampton last term.

How good is Kyle Walker-Peters?

Deployable on either flank but primarily on the right, the 26-year-old asserted himself as an impressive full-back during his time in the Premier League.

The agile defender has recorded 115 appearances in the top-flight in his career, being on the fence at Spurs before making the move to become a regular on the South Coast.

Once hailed as “outstanding” by Danny Higginbotham, the versatile right-back could be the perfect capture for the Gunners to use in rotation to current first choice Ben White, with the Londoner showcasing talents applauded by Arteta.

With the ability to play in defence or more advanced in midfield, the dynamic wide player is progressive in his approach to play, as supported by his average of 3.46 progressive carries per 90 last season, placing him in the top 9% of full-backs in that area, via FBref.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Gunners have seen a rapid and attack-minded full-back fielded at the Emirates, with former fan favourite and club right-back Hector Bellerin possessing similar attributes.

Speaking after the Spaniard secured two assists in the FA Cup aged just 20, former manager Arsene Wenger said to Sky Sports: “look at the numbers, offensive and defensive” to prompt praise over the defender’s versatility.

Similarly to the once-loved Gunners number two, Walker-Peters can be a lethal asset on the flank going forward, suggested by his 1.66 successful take-ons per 90 last season and a total of 10 career Premier League assists across the course of his career to date.

Also dubbed a “star” in Southampton’s side by journalist Alfie House, Arteta could save the club millions in recruiting the right-back, who could not only bring shades of Bellerin’s best days back to north London but significantly add to the depth available at the Emirates.