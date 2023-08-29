Arsenal are on the hunt for another defender this summer, as Mikel Arteta weighs up his options ahead of deadline day on Friday.

The Gunners were struck with the blow of Jurrien Timber’s opening-day injury, dismantling the comfort of the depth the Spaniard had in his back line for the long season ahead.

Luckily for the manager, and sporting director Edu Gaspar, the north Londoners will have time to seek a resolution for their squad shortages, with minimal but crucial time left to delve into the market.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Having already exceeded the £200m mark in spending this window, the Gunners have been linked with an influx of defensive reinforcements following the blow to Timber.

As per a report from the Express earlier this month, names such as Edmond Tapsoba, Kyle Walker-Peters and Timothy Castagne were mentioned as potential candidates to be captured by Arsenal.

One name that was mentioned alongside the list was Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who has also emerged as a player who could be targeted at the Emirates before the end of the window.

Meanwhile, in a report by the Daily Mail this week, the Englishman was highlighted as being 'among the prominent targets' for Arteta’s side, with Palace valuing the 23-year-old at £50m.

What could Marc Guehi offer to Arsenal?

Having previously been lauded as a “beast” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Guehi has emerged as one of the strongest centre-backs in the Premier League for his consistent and impressive performances since his emergence at Selhurst Park.

After rising through the ranks at Chelsea, the defender embarked on two loan spells at Swansea City, where he captured the eye of the Eagles, making the move to south London permanently in the summer of 2021.

Two years down the line, it’s difficult to imagine Palace’s backline without Guehi’s presence, making 85 appearances so far for the club in all competitions, and having a stint as captain where his leadership qualities shone.

For Arsenal, eyeing a swoop for the titan makes a lot of sense, especially when taking into consideration the success of the last English defender the Gunners captured from a fellow Premier League side.

When Edu and Arteta signed Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021, not many would have anticipated the direction of the 25-year-old’s role in north London, as well as his success and importance in the side.

Signed as a centre-back, the former Seagulls gem has become a highly-valued player in the Spaniard’s system, featuring as both a right-back and in his familiar position when called upon.

While Guehi’s positioning would be unlikely to change, Arsenal could replicate the success made by signing a young English talent from a Premier League side in capturing the Palace ace.

Arguably the main advantage of the White transfer was the instant familiarity with the demands of the English game, which can leave some foreign players stalling when they first arrive.

Like the Gunners’ versatile defender, Guehi could follow his footsteps in integrating naturally into the side, making the potential transfer one of a low-risk and high-reward deal, emulating that of Edu's business that saw White arrive in north London.