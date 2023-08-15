Arsenal could be forced to revive their interest in an earlier summer target, as manager Mikel Arteta aims to solve a significant defensive blow.

The Spaniard has given the club a successful transfer window of business so far, obtaining Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, with David Raya also close to being unveiled.

On the pitch, the season has got underway in impressive fashion, winning the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley before claiming their first three points of the Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Their opening-day win was however overlooked by a nightmare defensive injury, reinforcing the need for the Gunners to recruit again this window.

Who could Arsenal make a move for this summer?

Throughout the summer break, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was the subject of being a host of club’s targets at centre-back.

The 23-year-old titan has most recently been linked to Manchester United by Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, but rumours have also circulated naming the Englishman as a target for clubs in the capital.

As per the Evening Standard back in May, Arsenal and Tottenham were named as potential suitors for the £50m defender, with the Gunners now having the motive to revive such interest later in the window.

How good is Marc Guehi?

Once lauded as an “absolute tank” by England U21 teammate and Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, the 23-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers at Selhurst Park since his arrival in 2021.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, the defender failed to make a single Premier League appearances for the Blues, however, has cemented himself as one of the best central defenders in the league at Palace.

The Ivory Coast-born star resumed his form on the opening day, playing 89 minutes against Sheffield United to earn a clean sheet in the Eagles’ 1-0 away win, winning a mammoth of 78% of his total duels, via Sofascore.

It’s clear to see why the defender is on the watch list of many, however for Arsenal, reviving interest in Guehi could be pivotal to their progression from last season's narrow title miss.

Signing from Ajax in a deal worth £38m, the Gunners welcomed versatile defender Jurrien Timber in the bid to bolster their back line after last term’s late mishaps.

After an impressive start to life with the north Londoners, the Dutchman suffered a significant knee injury against Forest which could leave him sidelined for a lengthy period of time, with the club yet to confirm the full extent of his injury.

With the 22-year-old expected to be ruled out of action for the foreseeable future, Arteta finds himself another injury away from being left short once again at the back just one game into the Premier League season.

Now could be the perfect time for the Gunners to consider a swoop for Guehi, who could restore the depth at the back at the Emirates in style.

The Englishman has sufficient experience playing in the top-flight, as well as being a highly regarded defender in the Premier League, posing a potentially risk-free acquisition for Edu and Arteta to deliberate.

With United also eyeing a move for the 23-year-old, it could be now or never for the Londoners to regenerate their interest in the centre-back.