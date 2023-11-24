Arsenal are speculated to be one of the many sides ready to make a presence in the January transfer window, as Mikel Arteta eyes quality reinforcements to bolster the squad depth at the Emirates.

The Spaniard, alongside Edu, orchestrated an impressive summer of business in the transfer market, welcoming over £200m worth of acquisitions to strengthen the side that just missed out on the Premier League title in the 2022/23 campaign.

Currently sitting just one point from the summit, Arsenal’s pending activity could be the difference between the north Londoners being part of the race once more, and claiming their first Premier League trophy since 2004.

It’s forecast to be a busy winter for the Gunners, if the news surrounding potential January targets is to be believed, as a host of talent is already being linked with a move to the Emirates in 2024.

Arsenal transfer targets - Strikers

While reports have speculated that the midfield will be the primary point of rejuvenation this winter, the north Londoners have also been named as a club interested in a list of top-quality strikers.

One name that has popped up as a target is Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who is said to be valued at £100m by the Bees, as he prepares to return from his ban from football in the first month of 2024.

The Mirror reported that Brentford’s valuation of their star talisman comes in the hope of warding off interest from Arsenal, who are claimed to be eyeing the 27-year-old.

Away from the Premier League, this week a report from 90min told of fellow target Marcos Leonardo’s future plans, stating that both the Gunners and Manchester United are ‘on alert’ as the 20-year-old plots to leave Santos.

In January, the Brazilian football calendar will have concluded, giving the striker the chance to spread his wings in Europe, with a list of clubs already monitoring his movements due to his goal-scoring proficiency in South America.

It’s added that the Serie A side will expect a fee in the region of £20m for their forward, as a move looks imminent, with the player’s agent speaking to outlets in Brazil to reveal his client “wants to have a European experience, and his time will come this winter.”

It will be interesting to follow the direction of the youngster’s future steps, with his links to Arsenal coming at an interesting time, correlating to news regarding the future of strikers already in north London.

How Gabriel Jesus’ future could look

Reports in Spain, relayed by The Hard Tackle, have speculated that Real Madrid are plotting a move for Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian being a former target for Los Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti.

It’s stated that Madrid have ‘reignited their interest’ in the 26-year-old, whose future at Arsenal could be under question regardless of the Spaniards’ interest, especially as several strikers have been linked with a Premier League move.

Speaking to Brazilian news outlets, the four-time Premier League winner claimed that finishing is not his “strong point”, which is a fair statement considering the Brazil international is yet to score more than 14 domestic league goals in a season.

Despite not being the clinical presence that Arsenal perhaps need, Jesus’ contribution to Arteta’s attack sometimes seems irreplaceable, with his animalistic energy infectious to building charges into the final third.

If the former Manchester City star was to leave the Emirates, he would be sorely missed for reasons far beyond scoring goals, although if he was to say, it must be debated that his future could be away from leading the line.

Why Marcos Leonardo would be a good signing for Arsenal

In signing Leonardo, the Gunners could revive the presence of a “cold-blooded” striker, as the 20-year-old was once lauded by U23 scout Antonio Mango, as well as having Jesus in the attack to support the budding talisman.

Leonardo vs Jesus scoring form Marcos Leonardo Gabriel Jesus Apps Goals Assists Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 57 21 6 41 13 12 2022/23 45 21 4 33 11 8 Figures via Transfermarkt

As portrayed in the table above, the Santos sensation - who has also been noted for his "exceptional pace" by Mango - is by far the more clinical out of the two forwards based on his form over the 2022 and 2023 Brazilian football calendars, although Jesus is more of the creator.

Signing a talent as prolific as Leonardo could spare the pressure on the 26-year-old to score consistently, while Arteta could still use the strengths of his £45m man in a slightly deeper role to benefit Arsenal in the final third to maximum effect.

Depth is another factor that the Brazil U20 international could bolster at the Emirates, with Jesus and Eddie Nketiah being the only identifiable centre-forwards in the first team, reinforcing the need for reinforcements in future windows.

How Marcos Leonardo compares to Gabriel Jesus

When it comes to overall gameplay, Jesus has transformed the energy levels in Arsenal’s front line, with his ability to carry the ball and cover ground being some of his greatest assets as a roaming forward.

Although the two Brazilians occupy the same position, their tactical setups are almost opposing, with the 26-year-old’s vision to support and create rather than to be the figure to bury the ball in the net and conclude such sequences.

Jesus 22/23 Premier League vs Leonardo 2023 Serie A Statistic Gabriel Jesus Marcos Leonardo Appearances 26 27 Goals 11 13 Shots on target per game 1.2 1.1 Big chances missed 16 12 Conversion rate % 14% 18% Key passes per game 1.2 1.0 All figures via Sofascore

Hailed as an “absolute killer in the penalty area” by talent scout Jacek Kulig and dubbed a "deadly weapon" by Mango, Leonardo boasted a higher conversion rate and scoring tally in the Brazilian Serie A than Jesus in the 2022/23 Premier League.

It’s easy to forget that the striker is only 20 years old, considering how effortlessly scoring goals comes in his game, making his instinctual qualities an attractive subject for Arsenal to consider partnering with their low-scoring forward.

As well as pairing the duo together, Arteta could be handed the opportunity to rotate the two high-quality strikers to promote an advanced level of performance, as well as being gifted the opportunity to unearth Leonardo as an eventual heir to the ex-City whiz.

Arsenal have seen just how successful buying young talent from Brazil can work out, with Gabriel Martinelli turning himself into a crucial first-team member after arriving as a teen from Ituano.

In Leonardo, the Gunners could secure a sizzling goalscoring talent, and a player that could both compete with, and eventually replace Jesus, whose future of leading the line at the Emirates is debatable.