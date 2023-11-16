Arsenal could already be poised to welcome the January transfer window, as Mikel Arteta weighs up his options to bolster his squad in preparation for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Journalist John Cross relayed that the Gunners will look for improvements to their midfield in January, naming Aston Villa maestro Douglas Luiz as a primary target, however the Brazilian isn’t the only midfielder that the north Londoners are said to be eyeing.

Arsenal January transfer targets - Martin Zubimendi

A report from football.london last week revealed that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is admired by the Gunners, adding that Arsenal were joined by Barcelona in holding an interest in the 24-year-old in the summer.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano also touched upon the links this week, describing the Spaniard as being a player that is “really appreciated” by Arteta, branding him a player “perfect for their [Arsenal’s] project”.

With a release clause of €60m (£52m), the “incredible”, as lauded by U23 scout Antonio Mango, midfielder will not be cheap to acquire, but could well prove to be worth every penny.

How Martin Zubimendi compares to Declan Rice

The next midfielder that Arsenal sign will take up the role of partnering £105m summer signing, Declan Rice, as his current partner Thomas Partey continues to struggle with injury.

What’s interesting about the suspected pursuit of Zubimendi is that the 24-year-old is a player similar to Rice, as supported by Football Transfers, who listed the Englishman as the closest match to the Sociedad sensation, with Jude Bellingham also mentioned.

Declan Rice vs Martin Zubimendi 23/24 league form per 90 Statistic Declan Rice Martin Zubimendi Pass completion % 91.2% 85.1% Progressive passes 6.96 5.06 Progressive carries 1.41 1.26 Tackles 2.11 1.69 Interceptions 1.41 1.43 Aerials won 0.97 1.85 Final third passes 7.57 5.48 Figures via FBref

The table above highlights the similarities in strengths between the two midfielders for their form in the 2023/24 Premier League and La Liga, reinforcing that the Spaniard has the ability to compete at the level of Arsenal’s star midfielder.

Once dubbed a “class act” by Mango, the Spain international has been likened to Sergio Busquets for his 'serenity' in midfield, with his ability to anticipate threat outweighing his need to be physically intrusive, via scouting site The Analyst.

The Analyst touched upon the Arsenal target's playing style that sees him only 'intervening when necessary, rather than trying to enforce his presence at all times', a trait recognisable in Rice’s game, who pops up to retain possession without asking.

A stylish ball player and subtle yet mighty presence in the engine room could be Arteta’s key to finding the perfect balance in midfield, with the 24-year-old possessing the quality to act as the anchor alongside Rice to allow the England international to roam.

Another key element to Zubimendi’s rise at Sociedad is his suitability to play in a pivot in midfield, similar to how his role would look if the Gunners were to acquire his signature to accompany the former West Ham captain.

No one in Real Sociedad’s side averages more interceptions than the £52m star this season in La Liga, with him averaging a comprehensive 1.3 per outing to reinforce his intelligent reading of the game in the engine room, via WhoScored.

Still a relatively young asset, the Spaniard could be the ideal capture for Arteta to complete his midfield build with, even if his hefty release clause may pose an issue for the Gunners' hopes of signing him in January.