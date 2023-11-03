Arsenal are reportedly eyeing further reinforcements for the remainder of the season, as the January transfer window fast approaches.

Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, however the issue of squad depth seems to be a recurring theme early into the calendar.

Last term, the Gunners missed out on their first league title since 2004, setting a new top-flight record by being the side to have led the table for the longest without winning the title.

The north Londoners struggled on the home straight as the repercussions of the busy schedule snuck in, and injury struck with little depth available to replace some dominant figures in the favoured XI.

In the summer, it was imperative that Arteta and Edu sought out additional reinforcements to cover the cracks in the ambitious young squad, however as injury continue to strike frequently this season, more signings could be on the cards over the winter.

Reports have already linked a host of players with a potential move to the Emirates in January, with talent deployable in areas all over the pitch suspected to be on Arteta’s wishlist.

Arsenal transfer targets

Despite capturing the signature of Gabriel Jesus only last summer, two forwards have been linked to Arsenal in the form of Brentford’s Ivan Toney and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

A report from the Mirror claimed that the Bees will expect bids no lower than £100m for Toney, who is said to be admired by the Gunners for his goal-scoring proficiency in the Premier League.

On the subject of forwards valued at nine figures by their employers, Arsenal have also been linked to Feyenoord talisman Santiago Gimenez, who according to 90min is also admired by Chelsea, Real Madrid and Spurs.

The Mexican is said to be valued at €100m (£86m) by the Eredivisie outfit, which is a fair value considering that the 22-year-old has scored 13 goals in ten league appearances so far this season.

In deeper areas of the pitch, the Gunners are said to hold an interest in Liverpool target Andre Trindade, who turned down a move to Anfield in the summer.

The Brazilian, who has a release clause of £34m at Fluminense is said to be a defensive midfielder that is admired by the north Londoners.

Another defensive player that Arteta is reportedly eyeing is Fiorentina starlet Michael Kayode, who has made a breakthrough in Serie A this season.

As reported in Italy by Calciomercato, Arsenal had sent scouts to watch the right-back in action, and were ‘above all’ interested in acquiring his signature.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old recently penned a new deal with the Serie A outfit to extend his stay to 2028, however, the report failed to rule out the Gunners’ continued interest, adding that they may require patience to sign the defender.

A move in the summer seems more viable at this point in the player’s progression, but there’s no denying that Kayode could be a statement signing one day for the Premier League side.

Michael Kayode’s playing style

Deployed primarily at right back, the Italian has the versatility to also play in an inverted right wing-back role and as a winger due to his strengths in advancing upfield.

The defender has been described by Football Transfers as a 'very fast' and 'physically strong' player, who possesses notable upper body strength to allow him to fend off threats and challenge the opposition when called upon.

Football Transfers also described the teenager as having an 'excellent' ability in the air, with his attributes aligning to see him dubbed one of the “main heroes” for his country at the recent U19’s European Championships by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

For his versatility and proficiency in progressive play, the teenager could be a worthy coup for Arteta’s side, with his style of play showing traceable values to those preferred by the manager in his full-backs.

The stats that show Michael Kayode could be a good signing for Arsenal

At the U19 European Championship, Kayode showcased just how well utilised he is on the right side of defence, particularly through his ability to roam.

In five appearances, the Fiorentina starlet averaged 1.2 key passes and 1.6 successful dribbles per game, as well as creating three big chances in the tournament to reinforce his strength in the final third, via Sofascore.

For Arsenal, the teen could be the perfect talent to add to the ranks for such reasons, with Arteta’s full-backs - such as Ben White - constantly playing a part in getting forward, exploiting the opportunity to overlap the wingers to cause a further threat.

This term, the youngster has made six appearances in the Italian top flight in what is acting as his breakthrough campaign, showing he is ready to translate his skills at senior level.

Kayode has already claimed an assist for his efforts in the league this season, with his defensive ability also shining through as he ranks in the top 5% of full-backs in Serie A for his average of 1.91 tackles won per 90, via FBref.

It’s been an encouraging start to life at senior level for the 19-year-old, who was once lauded as “terrific” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, but how does he compare to those currently on show at Arsenal?

How Michael Kayode compares to Ben White

White is Arteta’s firm first-choice right-back, however, the Englishman was initially signed to play as a central defender.

The 26-year-old has excelled in the manager's demands of playing with inverted full-backs, offering strengths in the art of defending and the ability and skill set to thrive as a support system in the final third.

The issue for Arteta is that White is the only identifiable right back at the club with the ability to assume such a role, with the likes of Cedric Soares fairly one-dimensional in his approach to play.

White vs Kayode averages per 90 - 2023/24 league campaign Statistic Ben White Michael Kayode Pass completion % 84.9% 79.3% Progressive passes 5.35 3.24 Progressive carries 1.54 2.10 Successful take-ons 0.41 1.14 Key passes 0.93 0.76 Tackles 1.13 3.05 Interceptions 0.72 1.14 Figures via FBref

This is where the acquisition of Kayode could bolster Arsenal’s depth at the back, giving the manager options rather than compromising his tactics due to his rotational options not being able to fulfil the usual tasks.

As highlighted in the table above, the two full-backs boast similar strengths to their playing styles, suggesting that the young Italian could be the eventual heir to White at Arsenal or even surpass the Englishman - the younger man notably standing out for his superior tackles and interceptions per 90, as well as progressive carries and successful take-ons.

If the 19-year-old continues to progress throughout the season at Fiorentina, who knows just how prominent he could be at the Emirates if he eventually arrives, with his trajectory displaying signs that he could one day oust White from his starting berth.