Arsenal could already be weighing up their options within the squad for the remainder of the season ahead, as the January transfer window fast approaches.

Despite making a stellar start to the 2023/24 campaign, Mikel Arteta and Edu have been linked with a host of players that are rumoured to be targets in January, with plenty of work to be done on bolstering the current side.

From injuries, to form, to potential departures, the Spaniard could opt to delve back into the market after Christmas, even though the Gunners spent over £200m in the summer to welcome four new faces to the Emirates.

The majority of the summer spending was accumulated to pay West Ham United a fee of £105m to capture Declan Rice’s signature, and although the Englishman has made a magnificent start to life across the capital, rumours suggest that the midfield is an area targeted to be strengthened even more in January.

Arsenal January transfer targets

One name that has been mentioned as a potential target for the Gunners is Fluminense ace Andre, who rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer.

The Brazilian, who is said to be valued around the €35m (£30m) mark, is expected to be available in the January window, as the Brazilian footballing calendar concludes, with Arsenal reported to have sent scouts to watch the player in action.

At 22-years-old, Andre has been a top performer for Fluminense in defensive midfield, however the highly talented gem isn’t the only midfielder that Arteta’s side are claimed to admire.

Taking up a more advanced role than the Brazil international is fellow target, Georgiy Sudakov, who has risen through the ranks at Shakhtar Donetsk to find himself sitting on a pedestal for some of Europe’s biggest clubs to eye.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal join Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea and Brighton as those interested in the attacking midfielder, who has impressed over the past few years at his boyhood club.

With a market value of €40m (£35m), the 21-year-old’s progression is identifiable in his rise in value, with his actual cost destined to vastly surpass such a figure if Shakhtar were to take a similar approach to how they sold Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Gunners will be hoping that their potential approach for Sudakov ends in a different light to their efforts to sign Mudryk, with the player’s talents in high demand ahead of the January window.

Why Georgiy Sudakov would be a strong signing for Arsenal

Lauded as “majestic” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Ukrainian is best fielded in the number ten role, a position that could certainly be bolstered in Arteta’s squad.

Although Martin Odegaard has made the position comfortably his own, aside from Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe, who both range in reliability in terms of fitness and form, the north Londoners’ options wear thin.

The Norwegian could also benefit from some healthy competition for his position, in a move that could promote higher individual performance in the bid to fight for a place in the squad.

In Sudakov, the manager could add a “well-rounded” midfielder to his ranks, as described by Mango, with the 21-year-old showcasing his progression already this season in both the Premier Liga and the Champions League.

Earlier this season in the Champions League, the rumoured Arsenal target scored against Barcelona in the group stages, securing a 7.6 match rating, followed by a 7.1 match rating against the Catalan giants this week in the tournament.

Georgiy Sudakov 2023/24 Premier Liga stats Appearances 7 Goals 2 Key passes per game 1.9 Expected assists (xA) 1.42 Passing accuracy % 85% Successful dribbles per game 2.0 Figures via Sofascore

As portrayed in the table above, the 11-cap Ukraine international has flexed his playmaking ability in the Premier Liga so far this term, averaging a stellar 1.9 key passes per game for Shakhtar.

To put into perspective, Arsenal’s key creator Odegaard has averaged 1.7 key passes per game in the Premier League this season, reinforcing the levels of Sudakov’s creative side in the midfield.

The Gunners’ captain isn’t the only player that could be threatened by talks of the club’s interest in the Shakhtar whiz, with Kai Havertz’s claim to being among the favoured XI now on thin ice.

How Georgiy Sudakov compares to Kai Havertz

After arriving from Chelsea in the summer, the £65m fee Arsenal paid to acquire Havertz is yet to be justified, as the 24-year-old continues to struggle to show his worth in his fourth season in the Premier League.

Since arriving in England from Germany, the Champions League winner has failed to show his prowess in playing as a forward for the Blues, where he netted only 19 league goals in 91 appearances despite leading the line.

At the time of his arrival, there was hope that Arteta would field the German in a deeper role that he was so dangerous in when representing Bayer Leverkusen, seeing him contribute to 77 goals in 150 appearances.

Although the manager has handed the 6 foot 4 whiz a chance to excel in midfield, Havertz’s form has been far from impressive, averaging just 0.7 key passes per game in the Premier League and failing to create a single big chance in 11 appearances, via Sofascore.

In signing Sudakov, Arteta could add a clear upgrade to the former Chelsea dud to his ranks, with his numbers over the past year prevailing to be more appealing than the German’s, as highlighted in the table below.

Georgiy Sudakov vs Kai Havertz - per 90 stats over past 365 days Statistic Kai Havertz Georgiy Sudakov Passing accuracy % 82.9% 84.8% Final third passes 1.98 4.69 Key passes 1.52 1.32 Shot creating actions 2.35 3.36 Progressive passes 3.53 5.41 Progressive carries 1.98 2.16 Goal creating actions 0.12 0.48 Figures via FBref

With Arsenal’s resources in midfield currently being limited, introducing a talent as promising as Sudakov to the squad could significantly bolster the depth and competition required in the side to take the Gunners back to the top.