Arsenal have had a busy summer in the transfer window and now new rumours have identified another potential target for Mikel Arteta and Edu to chase.

The duo have already obtained the talents of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya, with their presence in the market not thought to have been forgotten about just yet.

The Gunners got their Premier League season off to an expected start, claiming three points at the Emirates against Nottingham Forest, though the opening day result was overcast by the horrifying outcome of the injury that forced Timber to exit play just after the start of the second half.

Since his withdrawal from action, the club have confirmed that the Dutchman will be sidelined for the foreseeable future as he prepares to have surgery on a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, increasing speculation that Arteta may delve back into the market.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners have been linked with a host of defenders who could be considered for back-up options in Timber’s absence, however, other news has speculated that the Gunners could yet further their depth in midfield.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

As reported by FootballTransfers, Arsenal are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, with the report stating that the club ‘received indications’ that the 26-year-old would be open to moving.

Earlier in the window, the Italian was linked to the Premier League, with Newcastle United offering a fee of £50m to try and pry the midfielder away from Milan.

What is Nicolo Barella’s style of play?

Once hailed as “the best Italian midfielder” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Barella is equipped for Inter in central midfield, adorning the role of a versatile box-to-box player.

Identified by scouting site Breaking The Lines as a ‘fine technician’, the 26-year-old is praised for his ‘strength and stamina’, as well as his ability to orchestrate play in the middle of the park.

For Arsenal, a player like Barella could be the perfect acquisition to occupy the role that recently departed Granit Xhaka bossed in north London, showcasing his defensive and play making strengths acting as a metronome between the front and back line.

The quality of the Italian is unquestionable, with him being likened statistically by FBref to five-time Champions League winner and 2018 Ballon d’Or occupant Luka Modric.

Nicolo Barella and Denzel Dumfries

Lauded as a “monster” by Real Madrid icon Raul Albiol, the Croatian is identifiable as one of the greatest midfielders of the generation, making comparisons to him a strong indication of just how efficient Barella can be in midfield.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old averaged 6.66 progressive passes and 2.82 progressive carries per 90 over the past year, as well as recording an average of 1.89 key passes per 90 in the 2022/23 Serie A competition.

To put into comparison, Modric averaged 8.51 prog passes and 2.27 prog carries per 90 for Real Madrid over the past year, suggesting how close they are in quality despite the seasoned professional being 11 years his senior.

Arteta could acquire one of the best midfield talents in Italy should links to the Inter maestro be believed, in a move that could take his squad’s options in the middle of the park to the next level.