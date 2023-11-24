Arsenal are reportedly ready to make their presence known in the upcoming January transfer window, with the Gunners already linked to a host of star talent in the bid to bolster the squad at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and Edu enjoyed a successful summer of business, spending over £200m on new signings, however there appears to be a lot of work left to do to strengthen the depth of the team in preparation for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Injuries have once again left the north Londoners short of options in their quest to field their best XI week in week out, with the cracks from last season's shortcomings in the title race already beginning to show.

That being said, the January window now provides Arteta with the chance to welcome additional reinforcements to his squad to avoid such patterns repeating themselves.

Arsenal transfer targets - forwards

A report from The Mirror claimed that the midfield is where the manager will hope to rejuvenate in January, although it’s not the only area that is said to be targeted at the Emirates.

Recently, a report from SunSport speculated that Arsenal are ahead of Real Madrid in their rumoured pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has a CIES Football Observatory market value of €80m (£70m).

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old would bring a goal scoring presence to the Gunners’ attack, however the Serbian is not the only player linked that could bolster the front line.

A report from TEAMtalk has now suggested that Arteta’s side are one of the teams in the running for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is also said to be admired by Manchester United and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

It’s reported that the north Londoners would have to pay a fee in the region of £60m to those at Molineux, a fair price considering the form that the Portuguese forward has showcased so far in 2023/24.

TEAMtalk added that Arteta is keen to welcome another winger to the fold to add to the depth of the squad, with Neto’s proven ability to play in the Premier League making him an exciting prospect to follow.

Pedro Neto’s career in numbers

In 2019, the dynamic wide player arrived at Molineux from Lazio as a hopeful starlet, but unfortunately his time in Wolverhampton has been far from easy.

Every season since his arrival, Neto has missed game time due to injury, with two long-term blows seeing him miss over a year of his career between 2020/21 and 2022/23.

The Portugal international’s misfortune began in April 2021 when he sustained a serious injury to his knee cap, resulting in him missing the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, and seven months of the 2021/22 calendar.

Pedro Neto Wolves career & injury statistics Season Appearances Goals Assists Injury absences 2019/20 44 5 5 21 days - calf 2020/21 35 5 6 297 days - knee 2021/22 13 1 1 Missed opening 7 months 2022/23 21 1 1 127 days - ankle 2023/24 10 1 7 Current - hamstring All figures via Transfermarkt

It was only eight months after his return that the 23-year-old was forced to sit on the sidelines once more, picking up an ankle injury in October 2022 that saw him miss not only 127 days of action, but agonisingly the 2022 World Cup as well.

As highlighted in the table above, it was difficult for the young forward to properly get going at Wolves due to injury and squad competition, however this season has seen the former Lazio starlet break out of the chains that restricted his form prior.

In only ten games played, Neto has recorded his best assists tally throughout his career at Molineux, topping the Premier League charts as the best creator with seven assists, despite missing the previous three fixtures to a hamstring injury.

Lauded as “incredible” earlier in the campaign by manager Gary O’Neil, the winger has caused havoc this term to defenders in the league because of his ruthless streak when in possession, with his return from injury eagerly awaited in the Midlands.

Why Pedro Neto would be a good signing for Arsenal

The 23-year-old's injury woes haven’t deterred other clubs from interest, with Neto proving to be a potentially difference-making asset to Arsenal, if the Gunners are serious in their pursuit of the right-winger.

It’s imperative that in the near future, Arteta seeks a right forward of first-team calibre to rival Bukayo Saka on the flank, as the Englishman has dominated the area with little support, cover or competition throughout his rise to prominence at the Emirates.

In both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Premier League seasons, the 22-year-old played every game for Arsenal, testament to his fitness and consistency, but rest and other options are integral going forward to ensure the Hale End graduate doesn’t burn out or sustain injury.

Aside from Neto’s potential introduction giving room for Saka to be rotated and covered sufficiently when unavailable, the Wolves gem is far too impressive to settle for second in the pecking order.

With eight goal contributions in ten appearances this term in the league, the Portuguese dynamo has the same number of contributions in the Premier League as Saka, who has scored four and assisted four in 11 appearances.

Based on their form in the 2023/24 campaign, it’s fair to brand Neto as being of a similar calibre to Arsenal’s prized forward, making his potential arrival an interesting dynamic when it comes to selection on the right side.

Neto vs Saka 2023/24 Premier League per 90 stats Statistic Pedro Neto Bukayo Saka Progressive Carries 5.18 4.67 Successful take-ons 2.34 1.62 Successful take-on % 50.0% 45.9% Assists 0.71 0.38 Goal creating actions 0.91 0.67 Key passes 2.54 2.57 Figures via FBref

Competition should be welcomed in squads to up the stakes for selection in the XI, which only induces a higher level of performance, with the Wolves gem’s statistics relating to ball carrying actually better than the England international’s this term.

As per FBref, Saka and Neto are statistically comparable based on their per 90 statistics harvested in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, with the 23-year-old averaging 5.18 progressive carries and 2.34 successful take-ons per 90 to Saka’s 4.67 carries and 1.62 take-ons.

While the 2000-born whiz wouldn’t be signed to come in and replace the Hale End product, he would finally hand Arteta and Saka a high-quality right-winger to contend and alternate with throughout the gruelling football calendar.

Pep Guardiola gets the best out of his forwards due to competition, with the likes of Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku consistently interchanging and performing at peak level to support their claim to starting, a feat that Arteta could replicate with Saka and Neto.

That may well be bad news for Saka having been a remarkably consistent presence in the side over the past few years, yet for the benefit of the squad, such a signing could be crucial.

Only time will tell if Wolves will be open to letting their prized winger leave in January, paired with if Arsenal are willing to spend the anticipated high price to obtain his services, although the impact he could have at the Emirates is unquestionable.