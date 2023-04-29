Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs has suggested that the club should look at Ivan Toney or Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window.

What has Gibbs said about Arsenal's attacking options?

Arsenal have found themselves slipping away in the Premier League title race having failed to win any of their last four games, but they have still scored in each of these matches.

Gabriel Jesus has been inconsistent in this run, as despite scoring against Liverpool and West Ham United, did not make an impact in the top-of-the-table clash away at his former side, Manchester City.

The Brazilian has had a positive, yet injury-stricken first season for Arsenal, helping propel them to the top of the league but missing a few months with a long-term layoff.

However, Gibbs believes that Mikel Arteta needs an alternative option as a central striker, and named two Premier League players he should target.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Gibbs suggested Everton's Calvert-Lewin and Brentford's Toney as more physical options that he would like to see added to the squad.

"[They need] maybe another striker up top as well. I wouldn't mind an Ivan Toney, or even a Calvert Lewin - you could probably pick him up for a bit cheaper if Everton go down," he stated.

"But someone like that, a threat in the air, and [who] just brings something different, I would say - a player with that kind of profile."

Do Arsenal need another striker?

Scoring goals has been the least of Arsenal's concerns this season, as they have failed to score in just two league games, while their attacking players have thrived.

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have all hit double figures for league goals, whilst the likes of Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson have all added firepower up front.

Arsenal are well-stocked in attacking areas and still have Emile Smith Rowe to return to full fitness, and could even bring back Folarin Balogun, who has thrived out on loan.

Unless there are departures up front, a striker may be lower down Arsenal's priority list for the summer, as extra midfield quality and defensive cover may be more useful.

Injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu have derailed Arsenal's title charge, and with 11 goals conceded in the last four games, it is clear that better cover for Saliba is needed beyond Rob Holding, who has disappointed in his appearances as a backup.

If Arsenal can reinforce these areas with quality and still have enough funds for a striker, it may be worth pursuing a deal for a recognised top-flight striker, but it is a position that they can perhaps afford not to strengthen in during the summer transfer window.