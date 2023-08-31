Arsenal are looking at strengthening their defence before deadline day following the massive injury blow to Jurrien Timber.

Recent reports have revealed who the Gunners could target as a result, as Mikel Arteta and Edu consider their options for the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

By the first week of July, the north Londoners had already added Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Timber to the squad, with the arrival of their most recent capture, David Raya, coming earlier this month.

The opening day injury to Timber knocked the preparation Arsenal had covered in order to add to their depth in defence, however with under two days of the window remaining, moves are expected to be made.

Who could Arsenal sign before deadline day?

Reports in Spain have linked the Gunners with centre-back Eric Garcia, who traded Manchester City for Barcelona in 2021, however the Spaniard is also rumoured to be wanted by Girona.

Another player that has emerged as a potential target comes closer to home, with the Daily Mail naming Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi as one of the ‘prominent targets’ for the club to eye.

News in Denmark has now listed Arsenal as a potential suitor for Danish right-back Alexander Bah, who signed for Benfica last summer from Slavia Prague.

The report notes that the defender could be the ideal coup for the north Londoners considering the loss of Timber to injury and loan exit of Kieran Tierney, however, it’s believed that despite the Eagles’ reluctance to sell the 25-year-old, an offer of around €35m (£30m) would be hard to turn down.

Who is Alexander Bah?

Having been lauded as “incredible” after scoring his first goal for the Portuguese champions by the 'Danish Scout' on social media, the versatile full-back could be the perfect acquisition for Arteta to consider.

Deployable as both a defender and a winger on the right side, the Denmark international has strengths going forward consistent with the demands that the Arsenal boss has of his full-backs in north London.

As per FBref, last season in the Primeira Liga, the 25-year-old averaged an impressive average of 5.65 progressive passes and 2.83 progressive carries per 90 for Benfica, as well as recording a stellar 1.53 key passes per 90.

Based on such numbers, it’s clear to see why the "fast" and "quality" Dane - as once described by former Sporting CP and Zenit St Petersburg striker Danny - would be of interest to Arteta, particularly after the injury to Timber who proved to have a similar level of performance in Eredivisie, prior to his move to the capital.

Despite being deployed at centre-back for Ajax, the 22-year-old machine averaged a mammoth 8.62 progressive passes and 2.38 progressive carries per 90 for the Dutch side, suggesting the compatibility for Bah to take his place with a similar skill set identified, via FBref.

Defensively, the Benfica whiz was equally impressive as he was going forward last term, averaging a solid 2.83 tackles per 90 on the right side of defence to showcase his durability as a complete full-back.

Losing Timber was a monumentally disappointing shock for those at the Emirates, at a time when it was assumed that the Dutchman was the missing piece to fixing the lack of depth in quality in the back line.

In securing the signature of Bah, Arteta and Edu could find an instant replacement for the 22-year-old absentee, in a talent that has provided all the indicators that he could be a sufficient alternative to the £38m man.