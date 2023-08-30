Arsenal could be one of the sides opting to take a late dip into the transfer market, as the Premier League prepares for the close of the window on Friday.

The Gunners have used the summer to recruit wisely, welcoming Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya to strengthen in all areas, however an early injury blow has disrupted the depth going into the season.

50 minutes into his debut and Mikel Arteta’s side’s league opener, Timber was forced to withdraw with the club later announcing that the Dutchman will be absent for the foreseeable future.

For that reason, and with departures expected, Arsenal have been linked to defensive reinforcements ahead of deadline day.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

As reported by news in Spain, Arteta could be plotting a reunion with one of the talents he worked with during his time at Manchester City.

The report links Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia with a move to the Emirates, as the Spaniard weighs up his options with reference to his expected role at the Nou Camp this season.

It’s reported that a fee of €20m (£17m) would be the region that the Catalan giants would expect for the 22-year-old, according to other reports in Spain (as relayed by Football365 earlier in the year), who has a mammoth €400m (£344m) release clause in place.

What is Eric Garcia’s playing style?

Previously lauded as an “elegant” player who’s “excellent on the ball” by scout Jacek Kulig, Garcia has been schooled in the art of defending by the famed La Masia academy, as well as at City’s Etihad campus.

The Spaniard would be the ideal fit for Arteta’s plans of his back line, with one of his most notable qualities being his ability to play the ball, highlighted by his average of 7.49 progressive passes per 90 over the past year, via FBref.

Such numbers rank him in the top 1% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues in this area, suggesting his strength and composure in playing the ball from the back, an attribute favoured in Arsenal’s style of play.

In signing Garcia, the Gunners could find themselves armed with a talent capable of far more than being a rotational figure to the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with the 22-year-old already built to play in the Premier League.

With reference to Garcia’s progress at City, Kulig tipped the defender to become a “future world-beater”, high praise for a player so young being part of two of the most impressive sides in Europe.

During his time in Manchester, the Spaniard gained 19 Premier League appearances across two seasons, being part of only four defeats in that time and adapting well to the demands of the English game.

His experience in England already backs his cause to become a favourite in north London, in a figure that could see the likes of Gabriel usurped by his ability and suitability to Arteta's style of play.

When comparing the two players based on their averages in their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, the numbers suggest that the two could be in close competition at the Emirates.

As per FBref, Gabriel averaged 1.27 tackles and 2.64 aerial wins per 90 for Arsenal, closely followed by Garcia who recorded 1.46 aerial wins and 1.52 tackles per 90 in LaLiga last term.

In terms of distribution, the Spaniard showed up the Brazilian with respect to last season's displays, averaging a monstrous 8.26 final third passes per 90 while maintaining a pass completion rate of 90.9%.

Arteta’s centre-back registered an average of 4.51 final third passes and a pass completion rate of 89.4% per 90 in the Premier League, equally impressive numbers but ones that only reinforce the talent of Garcia.

With deadline day fast approaching, Gabriel could find his position in the starting XI even more threatened than it currently is, as the former Lille colossus still waits for his first Premier League start of the campaign.