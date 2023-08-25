Arsenal have their sights on hiring another defender this window, following the devastating blow to Jurrien Timber on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Mikel Arteta signed the Dutchman in the bid to widen his options at the back after falling short last season, however just 50 minutes into his league debut the 22-year-old suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

The injury has fuelled rumours that the Gunners could delve back into the market to acquire another defender, with a host of names arising as potential suitors.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

A report from the Express revealed some targets that Arteta could eye before the window closes, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba mentioned.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

However, this week journalist Rudy Galetti claimed that the north Londoners are looking at four options at centre-back, naming Victor Nelsson as one that is on the club's shortlist.

"After injury of #Timber, #Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back," he tweeted. "In the #AFC's list there are 4 options: one of them is Victor #Nelsson. The #Galatasaray player has a release clause of €25m."

The Denmark international has a €25m (£21m) release clause in place in his £19.3k-per-week contract, but has previously been eyed by rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to news in Turkey.

What could Victor Nelsson offer to Arsenal?

In capturing Nelsson, Arteta could once more have sufficient depth in his back line, in a player that played a significant part in the Lions’ Super Lig win last season.

The Danish centre-back made 33 appearances in the Turkish league last term, contributing to 15 clean sheets and orchestrating play from the back as an assured and reliable figure in the heart of defence.

Previously hailed as an “exemplary” defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 24-year-old has a complete nature to his game, making him a strong acquisition for Arteta to integrate into his side.

Last term, the Danish whiz averaged a pass completion rate of 86%, as well as winning 57% of his total duels with an average of 4.5 duel wins per game in the Super Lig, via Sofascore.

While Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba partner to fuse the perfect concoction in central defence at the Emirates, Nelsson could be the ideal rotational figure to support the monstrous duo throughout the demands of the 2023/24 campaign.

One player that could be impacted by the arrival of the Galatasaray ace is Jakub Kiwior, who is the current second-in-line defender to cover the role of centre-back from the bench.

The Poland international arrived in north London in January and made an impressive impact when called upon, averaging 2.4 duel wins per game in only seven Premier League appearances, via Sofascore.

While the 23-year-old titan is in the early days of his career with the Gunners, his ranking in the pecking order could be lowered should Nelsson arrive, who would expectedly be the first player called upon for depth considering his experience and reputation following last term’s league win in Turkey.

The two centre-backs have a similar approach to play, with Kiwior matching the reported target in terms of his 86% rate of successful passes per game, highlighting his composure in the back line.

It’s integral that Arsenal welcome another defender this summer after learning of Timber’s long-term injury, as well as rumours of the expected departure of Rob Holding.

Arteta could add a seasoned centre-back to his ranks to reinstate the depth available to his squad, in preparation for what is set to be a busy schedule ahead.